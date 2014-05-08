So, About That Anne Frank Orgy Scene That Didn’t Make It Into ‘Eurotrip’

Jacob Pitts, he of Justified fame, was on the Drinks of Discourse podcast this week to, among other things, discuss his role as U.S. Marshal Tim Gutterson, as well as talk about his body of work. He’s a funny guy, too: Droll, crusty, and a little smarmy, in a good way. In real-life, he may be a little more like Raylan Givens in personality than Gutterson.

In addition to the relaying the absolute best Harrison Ford story I ever heard, Pitt also talked about his role on Eurotrip. You may remember him. He played Cooper.

He actually said that he took the role because he was told by his agents and other people that it would make him the next Seann William Scott, although in the end, he ended up changing the character from the way he was depicted in the script, and Sean William Scott isn’t even the next Seann William Scott anymore.

He also talked about a scene that was cut from the original draft of the movie. See, in the original script, the Cooper character — played by Pitts — mistook the Anne Frank House for a brothel. “One of the hijinx we got up to in Amsterdam,” Pitt says, “was that we found ourselves in the Anne Frank House, and I can’t detail it, but apparently, but we were caught f**king mannequin doll[s] … that represented Anne and her family.”

Uhhhhhh.

I wonder why they didn’t make it to the final draft of the screenplay?

Related: I saw a documentary two months ago about 90’s teen movies that made an incredibly convincing case that the entire movie was actually about Scotty’s latent homosexuality. If you watch it again in that context, it makes so much sense.

Anyway, here’s Matt Damon performing “Scotty Doesn’t Know” because, obligatory.

Source: Drinks and Discourse