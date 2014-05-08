So, About That Anne Frank Orgy Scene That Didn’t Make It Into ‘Eurotrip’

Jacob Pitts, he of Justified fame, was on the Drinks of Discourse podcast this week to, among other things, discuss his role as U.S. Marshal Tim Gutterson, as well as talk about his body of work. He’s a funny guy, too: Droll, crusty, and a little smarmy, in a good way. In real-life, he may be a little more like Raylan Givens in personality than Gutterson.
In addition to the relaying the absolute best Harrison Ford story I ever heard, Pitt also talked about his role on Eurotrip. You may remember him. He played Cooper.
He actually said that he took the role because he was told by his agents and other people that it would make him the next Seann William Scott, although in the end, he ended up changing the character from the way he was depicted in the script, and Sean William Scott isn’t even the next Seann William Scott anymore.
He also talked about a scene that was cut from the original draft of the movie. See, in the original script, the Cooper character — played by Pitts — mistook the Anne Frank House for a brothel. “One of the hijinx we got up to in Amsterdam,” Pitt says, “was that we found ourselves in the Anne Frank House, and I can’t detail it, but apparently, but we were caught f**king mannequin doll[s] … that represented Anne and her family.”
Uhhhhhh.
I wonder why they didn’t make it to the final draft of the screenplay?
Related: I saw a documentary two months ago about 90’s teen movies that made an incredibly convincing case that the entire movie was actually about Scotty’s latent homosexuality. If you watch it again in that context, it makes so much sense.
Anyway, here’s Matt Damon performing “Scotty Doesn’t Know” because, obligatory.
Spell check brah, *makes sense, not amkes sense.
the entire movie was actually about Scotty’s latent homosexuality
Wait… what? Not that I need an excuse to watch Eurotrip again, but please elaborate.
He definitely has a couple moments, but I’d chalk that up more to 90’s/00’s high school comedy movie “hahah awkward borderline gay stuff is funny!” stuff more than anything.
The entire movie is about him trying to bang an uber hot German blonde girl. It’s not that deep.
What’s the name of this documentary?
it was latent?
Not sure about the homosexuality when they point out in the beginning that he screwed it up with his penpal thinking Mika was a dude. However it could be initial revulsion and then acceptance throughout the movie if you can point to something else that points to that.
Oh and a very underrated movie btw, I watch it every once in a blue moon and it’s still funny.
Yeah this movie is funny and scotty doesn’t know is such a great song.
“I did her on his birthdayyyyyyyyyyy”
So can we get the title of this documentary you referenced please?
My guess is Beyond Clueless. [www.theguardian.com]
Banging a hottie in in The Vatican makes him a total gay..
DON’T TELL SCOTTY!
Eurotrip was awesome and I will fight anybody who says otherwise
It’s one of those movies that if I see that it is on while scrolling through the guide, no matter at what point in the movie, I select it.
I hated it the first time I saw it, but I’ve grown to love it over the years. Hasselhoff themed daydreams for the win.
If latent homosexuality results in having Jessica Boehrs’ legs wrapped around me … well you get the idea.
“No, no, no, I get it, yeah. He’s the girl, then you’re the girl… sometimes you’re both the girl… right? Right? That’s hot.”
Michelle Tractenberg: Hot or Not?
My boner doesn’t know, my boner doesn’t knooooow….
This isn’t where I parked my car.
“Pitts” in paragraph one and “Pitt” in paragraph two? Rowles’d.
Speaking of films that surprisingly haven’t gotten the Buzzfeed “x things you didn’t know about …”
Most of the movie was filmed in Prague. They got Matt Damon to cameo as the lead singer because he was filming The Bourne Identity in the city, and they also got Jeffrey Tambor to play Scotty’s father because he was filming Hellboy in Prague at the same time.
The Eurotrip soundtrack is the tits. Tig, tig ol’ bitties.
The girls never came.. THE GIRLS NEVER CAME!
“Related: I saw a documentary two months ago about 90′s teen movies….”
Eurotrip released in 2004….
This IS where I parked my car.
Scotty’s latent homosexuality? Miscusi.
Scotty’s Latent Homosexuality? I enjoyed their debut album before they became sellouts.
Eurotrip under-rated is an understatement. It is my 3rd favorite comedy of all time.
One of my favorites quotes is actually from the DVD menu. If you do nothing for long enough, the green faerie flies over the menu and talks to you. IIRC, one of his lines is “Quit whackin’ off and press PLAY.”
And, of course, Lucy Lawless yelling “Bring on the testicle clamps!”