So HBO Isn’t Doing A New ‘Flight Of The Conchords’ Series After All

People understandably lost their minds a little bit yesterday when news broke that HBO might bring back Flight of the Conchords for a new four-episode series. The excitement was due to this excerpt from an interview Conchords star Jemaine Clement did with The Guardian, which, because of the way it’s phrased, kinda makes it sound like a return might be imminent, especially if that’s what you want to read into it (guilty):
Are the Conchords, dormant at the moment, waiting to erupt again? “We talk about a movie every so often,” says Clement. “Sometimes it feels like we lost a lot of impetus over the last couple of years. But Bret, James [Bobin, lead director] and me, we all want to do a musical. It would be good to do something all together…I miss playing Flight of the Conchords gigs.”
HBO have commissioned a new, four-episode comedy show, he reveals. “It was supposed to be this year but then we decided to put What We Do in the Shadows out ourselves.
Yeah, about that…
Okay, fine. But fingers crossed that the new project is titled Adventures of the Boom King.
I love FotC but Eagle vs. Shark is pretty funny too. I remember reading how hard it was for them to crank out episodes/songs for season 2 so I doubt we’ll ever see them in their FotC incarnation except on tour, which is fine by me.
The only way I’ll feel better about this is if you tell me that Jemaine’s new project is a David Bowie biopic.
I hope that that 4-episode show will be a What We Do In The Shadows spin off, because that movie is fucking amazeballs amazing.
God I love that show. It’s disappointing it’s NOT gonna be more Concords, but really the quote only made it sound like it COULD be more Concords. Whatever it’ll be I’m sure it’ll be grand.
