So Here’s A Vegetarian ‘Game Of Thrones’-Themed Burger Called The Kale-esi

Do you enjoy the popular HBO television show Game of Thrones, confusing wordplay, and aggressively not eating meat? You do?! Well then I have excellent news for you: the mad scientist behind Pornburger has created a Game of Thrones-themed vegetarian burger called “the Kaleesi.” Get it? Kale-esi.
“Moon of my Stars” … “Mother of Dragons” … Call this smoldering dinosaur kale burger what you will, just don’t call it weak. Smokey morsels of crisped shiitake “bacon,” crown a regal beet gratin, smothered in Red Dragon cheese on top of a crunchy, berberre-rubbed kale patty, heirloom tomato, and slathering of sumac aioli. Dracarys! (Translation: “F*ck raw horse heart!”)
Okay, so three things:
1) If you’re going to make a kale-based Game of Thrones burger, it should be called “the Kale Drogo.” It just rolls off the tongue better. Plus, it allows you to avoid a situation where you have to choose between (a) inserting a hyphen in the title — as I did in the headline — and risking the possibility that people won’t get that “Kale-esi” means Khaleesi, or (b) leaving it as is and getting yelled at by thousands of high-strung fans who think you misspelled the name of their beloved dragon warrior queen. So, yeah. Kale Drogo. Here to help.
2) No. Nope nope nope. And I don’t say that because I’m some meat-lovin’, man-cave-dwellin’ zealot, either. Eat whatever the hell you want, I say, plant-based or otherwise. It’s just that … it just doesn’t fit. Game of Thrones is a show that is fully committed to violent murder, and horse decapitation, and occasional arm-roasting. Turning that into a veggie burger just feels wrong, like a Mad Men virgin cocktail or a Justified, uh … a Justified … reverse … gun? Crap. I’ll work on that last one and get back to you.
3) More like this plz, Pornburger.
Source: AdWeek
the Justified Reverse Gun is just a clammy handshake and a $5 amazon gift certificate in a thoughtful greeting card.
Vegetarianism is the first-worldiest first-world problem ever.
Goerge Carlin summed up Anorexia and Bulimia bst back in ’92:
“I DON’T WANNA EAT!!”
“Go Fuck yourself. Why don’t you lay down on some train tracks after you don’t eat. This has got to be the only country in the world where some people are digging through the dirt for a peach pit, while others eat a nice full meal and puke it up intentionally”.
A vegetarian burger is just wrong in principle. You’re eating a kale sandwich, not a burger. And having to pretend that crisped shiitake is somehow equivalent to “bacon” shows just how sad an existence this is.
+all the 1s
Anyone else refer to veggie burgers as “Vaggie burgers”? Yeah, me niether. Jus’ askin’.
I did not. Now I will.
Isnt a Vaggie Burder a Roast Beef Sandwich?
Somehow the worst part of this is the roll. 12 grains? It looks like a bird threw up on top of the damn thing.
Turning that into a veggie burger just feels wrong, like a Mad Men virgin cocktail or a Justified, uh … a Justified … reverse … gun?
Long John Silver’s having a soup called a Boyd Chowder?
I was going to say ‘Like Ben and Jerries releasing a low-fat lactose-free ice cream.’
Then I googled it and that turned out to be a thing.
I love you
or a Justified Canadian Whiskey?
How did these guys beat “Bob’s Burgers” to this one?
It’s named after a character that ate a fucking bloody raw horse heart to gain the title…
There’s no such thing as a vegetarian burger. This is simply a sandwich. No shame in that – just own what you are.
I’m all for referring to burgers as ‘beefburger sandwiches’.
Sandwiches might be the best food.
Better if they name it after the GOT vegetarian House. Oh, wait. There is none.
A Game of Thrones burger should be bacon, hamburger, and onions, with rage, despair, and blood as condiments.
Would a lesbian vegetarian eat pussy?
Voice of our generation