Somebody From The EPA Accidentally Tweeted An Update From Kim Kardashian’s Dumb iPad Game

#Kim Kardashian #Twitter
News & Culture Writer
07.22.14 7 Comments

I’ve tried to stay as blissfully in the dark when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s new iPad game as possible, but now this garbage is infiltrating our government and sh*t is getting real. Last night, someone with access to the EPA Water’s Twitter account accidentally tweeted out some sort of bullcrappy game-related update, because I guess Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is one of those game apps that requests access to your social media so you can ideally harass your friends into playing once they see how much fabulous fun you’re having.

Anyway, the tweet was apparently up for three hours before someone realized it and took it down. Excellent work, Environmental Protection Agency, I feel safer already.

I don’t know what’s more embarrassing, that a United States federal governmental agency employee doesn’t have anything better to do with their time than play Kim Kardashian’s mind-numbingly stupid game (seriously, a few IQ points just jumped ship trying to understand that review, no disrespect to Burnsy whatsoever) — or that they came out onto social media to brag about being a C-list celebrity. Congrats on being the EPA Water’s Kathy Griffin, I guess.

For what it’s worth, EPA Water did issue an apology over the mishap:

Yeah, thanks @KimKardashian.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Twitter
TAGSEPAKIM KARDASHIANKIM KARDASHIAN'S HOLLYWOODTwitter

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP