Somebody From The EPA Accidentally Tweeted An Update From Kim Kardashian’s Dumb iPad Game

I’ve tried to stay as blissfully in the dark when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s new iPad game as possible, but now this garbage is infiltrating our government and sh*t is getting real. Last night, someone with access to the EPA Water’s Twitter account accidentally tweeted out some sort of bullcrappy game-related update, because I guess Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is one of those game apps that requests access to your social media so you can ideally harass your friends into playing once they see how much fabulous fun you’re having.

Anyway, the tweet was apparently up for three hours before someone realized it and took it down. Excellent work, Environmental Protection Agency, I feel safer already.

this was deleted with disappointing speed pic.twitter.com/RJ04VltoGb — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) July 22, 2014

I don’t know what’s more embarrassing, that a United States federal governmental agency employee doesn’t have anything better to do with their time than play Kim Kardashian’s mind-numbingly stupid game (seriously, a few IQ points just jumped ship trying to understand that review, no disrespect to Burnsy whatsoever) — or that they came out onto social media to brag about being a C-list celebrity. Congrats on being the EPA Water’s Kathy Griffin, I guess.

For what it’s worth, EPA Water did issue an apology over the mishap:

Whoops…our bad. Sorry about tweet. Upside – more attention for the Office of Water (http://t.co/GhuYcpwqwx), thanks @KimKardashian — U.S. EPA Water (@EPAwater) July 22, 2014

Yeah, thanks @KimKardashian.