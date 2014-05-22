Someone Gave Brienne & Podrick From ‘Game Of Thrones’ The ‘Perfect Strangers’ Sitcom Intro Treatment

#Sitcoms #.LOL #Game of Thrones
Editorial Director
05.22.14 12 Comments

It’s not quite the Brienne & Jaime rom-com trailer (because nothing beats that :44 mark), but the internet has already put together a much deserved 80s sitcom intro for the adventures of Bri & Pod, set — perfectly — to the Perfect Strangers theme. Was there anything else in the running? Doubt it.

It’s not a perfect re-cut, but they had me at Hot Pie as the annoying yet let lovable neighbor who constantly gets caught up in the hijinks. Scene stealer, that guy. And the perfect excuse for lots of mutual side eye.

SITCOM GOLD.

Via r/GameOfThrones

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sitcoms#.LOL#Game of Thrones
TAGS.lol80Sgame of thronesPERFECT STRANGERSRECUTSsitcoms

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP