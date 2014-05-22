Someone Gave Brienne & Podrick From ‘Game Of Thrones’ The ‘Perfect Strangers’ Sitcom Intro Treatment

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s not quite the Brienne & Jaime rom-com trailer (because nothing beats that :44 mark), but the internet has already put together a much deserved 80s sitcom intro for the adventures of Bri & Pod, set — perfectly — to the Perfect Strangers theme. Was there anything else in the running? Doubt it.

It’s not a perfect re-cut, but they had me at Hot Pie as the annoying yet let lovable neighbor who constantly gets caught up in the hijinks. Scene stealer, that guy. And the perfect excuse for lots of mutual side eye.

SITCOM GOLD.

Via r/GameOfThrones