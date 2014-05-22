Someone Gave Brienne & Podrick From ‘Game Of Thrones’ The ‘Perfect Strangers’ Sitcom Intro Treatment

It’s not quite the Brienne & Jaime rom-com trailer (because nothing beats that :44 mark), but the internet has already put together a much deserved 80s sitcom intro for the adventures of Bri & Pod, set — perfectly — to the Perfect Strangers theme. Was there anything else in the running? Doubt it.
It’s not a perfect re-cut, but they had me at Hot Pie as the annoying yet let lovable neighbor who constantly gets caught up in the hijinks. Scene stealer, that guy. And the perfect excuse for lots of mutual side eye.
SITCOM GOLD.
Via r/GameOfThrones
Awesome! I hope they don’t hook up right away, the sexual tension is the fun part!
Yes. This. Forever this.
That was 500x better than the ROM COM one. Hats off. You can set anything to that song and it wins.
EYRIE OR BURST
Well played.
That look Pod has at the end, just perfect!
There’s only like 3 scenes of them together to pull all that from. They should of used more clips from before they teamed up. Adding footage of them killing people set to that music would have been hilarious.
New English Rules: “of” after “should” “have” after “would”.
My Good God. I don’t even watching GoT anymore but I’d sure as shit watch this.
I imagine Newman looked exactly like Hotpie as a child.
NOW WE DO THE DANCE OF JOY. Remember that? LOL
One of my favourite parts of the season for sure. Pod rules, and it’s not just because of a joke everyone made about him 2 years ago.