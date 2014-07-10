Someone Made A Supercut Of Every Robot Fight From The ‘Transformers’ Series

#Transformers
07.10.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

People take the clanging Transformers film series way too f*cking seriously. Here’s a sample comment on the Reddit page for “every single robot-on-robot action sequence from the Transformers trilogy. Under 20 minutes of robot destruction excess,” which should be SO much more awesome than it is.

When I go to see a Transformers movie, I pay and expect to see a Transformers movie, and not just robot on robot action. Robot on robot action in the movies is reserved for critical and crucial moments in the plot and pacing, too much would be oversaturation. (Via)

“I watch Transformers for the plot” is the new “I read Playboy for the articles.” Both are for dicks.

Via Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Transformers
TAGSROBOT ON ROBOT ACTIONSUPERCUTtransformersTRANSFORMERS FIGHT SCENES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP