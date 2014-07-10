Someone Made A Supercut Of Every Robot Fight From The ‘Transformers’ Series

People take the clanging Transformers film series way too f*cking seriously. Here’s a sample comment on the Reddit page for “every single robot-on-robot action sequence from the Transformers trilogy. Under 20 minutes of robot destruction excess,” which should be SO much more awesome than it is.

When I go to see a Transformers movie, I pay and expect to see a Transformers movie, and not just robot on robot action. Robot on robot action in the movies is reserved for critical and crucial moments in the plot and pacing, too much would be oversaturation. (Via)

“I watch Transformers for the plot” is the new “I read Playboy for the articles.” Both are for dicks.

Via Reddit