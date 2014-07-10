Someone Made A Supercut Of Every Robot Fight From The ‘Transformers’ Series

People take the clanging Transformers film series way too f*cking seriously. Here’s a sample comment on the Reddit page for “every single robot-on-robot action sequence from the Transformers trilogy. Under 20 minutes of robot destruction excess,” which should be SO much more awesome than it is.
When I go to see a Transformers movie, I pay and expect to see a Transformers movie, and not just robot on robot action. Robot on robot action in the movies is reserved for critical and crucial moments in the plot and pacing, too much would be oversaturation. (Via)
“I watch Transformers for the plot” is the new “I read Playboy for the articles.” Both are for dicks.
Transformer movies have a plot?
Anyone else amused by the phrase “robot-on-robot?”
“Robot on robot action in the movies is reserved for critical and crucial moments in the plot and pacing, too much would be oversaturation.”
1) Seriously? We’re discussing robot fights and pacing in the same sentence? Do Redditors realize that these are Michael Bay movies?
2) The same cannot be said for girl-on-girl action.
I was going to agree with you, but then I realized you wrote “amused” and not “aroused”.
Man, watching all of these scenes cut together just makes it all that much clearer how badly these action sequences are shot. The camera is so up close that there is no sense of scale whatsoever.
I’m starting to realize why there’s so little robot fighting in these movies now. After watching just 6 minutes (which is what, 1 movie?) it becomes even more obvious how fake the CGI is. Maybe this fight scene 6 mins in is especially poor CGI, I dunno it just seems like the longer you watch this all in one sitting the more it all falls apart.
Say what you will about the most recent Godzilla, but that movie got the concept of scale so well. Boring characters, yes. Pretty straightforward plot, yes. But man, good fucking job getting the monsters right.
20 minutes of robots fighting out of 7 hours of movies is fucking pathetic.
While I agree with yellowmenace that the fights suck for lack of any sense of scale, I don’t understand how people can see these movies with such a dearth of robot fighting action from a franchise named after the fighting robots.
There’s probably 20 minutes of transformers fighting each other in every single episode of the original (and for all I know, current) series.
Makes you almost appreciate the “restraint” of the first one.
Almost.
I’ve never seen such boring, expensive action in cinema before. Michael Bay you are a fucking terrible director. Even if you take conventional standards away, you still don’t make over-the-top silliness enjoyable. How do you screw that up?
He doesn’t screw anything up.
We do.
Yawn. Turned it off after two minutes.