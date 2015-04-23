Someone Mashed Up ‘Game Of Thrones’ With ‘Too Many Cooks’ And It Is Awesome

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been nearly half a year since Adult Swim’s Too Many Cooks video arrived onto the internet and into our hearts, and since then, it has been viewed more than seven million times. If there was a Webby Award for Best Parody of a Sitcom’s Opening Credits — and there should be — Too Many Cooks would win, hands down.

And now, some glorious bastard has taken the time to recreate Too Many Cooks with Game of Thrones, throwing all the main and not so main characters of Westeros into a ridiculous and disturbing mashup. It’s a testament to the size of George R.R. Martin’s world that they can unironically keep listing characters for 11 minutes. In the Game of Thrones, there are never too many cooks!