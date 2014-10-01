‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Recap: For God’s Sake, Kurt Sutter, Why?

Did Kurt Sutter really have to murder all the women in Diosa last night on Sons of Anarchy? I appreciate, at least, that he spared us from the scene in which all the prostitutes were mowed down by the Chinese, but couldn’t Lin have proven his point by killing only Collette? Or just Lyla? Did he really have to go that far? It seemed unnecessary, but mostly, form a personal standpoint, it just plain sucked (because I love Collette, damnit).
But let’s back up here, and get the messy business out of the way. Much of last night’s episode was devoted to the efforts of SAMCRO to locate the wife of a preacher who had some dealings with Venus Van Dam. The good news is that it brought Van Dam back into the show, and as usual, Walton Goggins was amazing. After the preacher’s step-son shot Tig (uh, Alexander), Venus helped to nurse him back to health, and to the surprise of no one, the two ended up making out. They are the perfect couple: A heady mix of sweetness and degeneracy. They should get hitched, and ride off into the sunset before they both end up dead. (FYI: Venus will be back in episode 10)
But the point of tracking down the preacher’s wife is convoluted and messy and doesn’t make a hell of a lot of sense. The long and short of it is this: August Marks needed a signature from the preacher’s wife to push a land deal through before the Chinese retaliated against the One-Niners for shooting up Lin’s massage parlor last week (although, in reality, it was the Grim Bastards and SAMCRO). The point, of course, is not the land deal, but to bring August and Jax one step closer to their confrontation. (“Land deal” has become something of a crutch for Sutter, a way to bring two sides together, but have we ever actually seen the results of any of these land deals?)
Meanwhile, it looks like Lin found out that Jax and SAMCRO were behind both the massage parlor and the killing of Lin’s men during the heroin and guns deal. How ever could Lin have found out?! Jury, of course. Now we know why it was necessary for Bobby to explain to Jury in detail SAMCRO’s plans against Lin, so that Jury could rat SAMCRO out after SAMCRO killed Gibby, who was probably Jury’s bastard son.
This is what happens, Jax, when you screw over your own allies.
Retaliation came in two forms: First, Lin’s men tossed a grenade into Scoops, and while SAMCRO survived the blast, their headquarters did not (and Chibs ended up protecting Sheriff Jarry from the blast, because awwwwww). Elsewhere, Lin’s men took out everyone at Diosa, which was a sickening goddamn sight, but not before one of Lin’s henchmen let Nero know that, though it wasn’t Nero’s fault, he’s certainly in it, now.
And if, next week, Nero blames Jax for this, Nero has every right. This is exactly what Nero was saying about Jax attacking the f*ck-O wife beater: “The problem is, it gets to a point, where it ain’t about revenge anymore. You’re doin’ it because it just feels good.” That’s where it is for Jax, and as a result, Nero lost a big part of his family, SAMCRO lost their major source of income, and a lot women lost their lives.
Meanwhile, the Juice saga continues. He appears to be suicidal (based on the fact that he’s talking to himself), but he also doesn’t want to die. He can’t stop “thinking about my thinking.” With the APB officially out now, Gemma has agreed to drive him to her father’s place in Oregon. Based on the fact that she is psychotic and doesn’t want a guy with a screw loose out there who knows that she killed Tara, and the fact that she put a silencer on her gun, I am guessing that the cabin in Oregon will be Juice’s final resting place. Why Juice put a silencer on his gun, I’m not as sure, unless he plans to protect himself because he knows that Gemma may kill him. Or maybe he’s just protecting himself from SAMCRO, should they track him down on his way out of town.
There is also the other matter of the white supremacists shooting two cops and killing one that almost seems like an afterthought given all the events of last night’s show. Deputy Sheriff Eglee survived (barely) and may be able to connect SAMCRO and the white supremacists to the shooting, so of course someone is going to have to finish her off. You know who is not going to be pleased about that, right? Unser. So, Jax will probably have to kill him, too. All this because of a dumb drug deal with Marilyn Manson’s crew.
Everything on Sons of Anarchy is a mess, and without Scoops or Diosa, there aren’t a lot of interior sets left for SAMCRO to hang out anymore. With nine episodes remaining and the body count piling up as quickly as it has, I don’t know who is going to be left to kill by the finale. On the other hand, you have to give Sutter this much: He’s not f**king around. He’s burning the show to the ground.
— We were introduced briefly to Courtney Love’s character last night. She’s Abel’s preschool teacher, who seems to approve of Gemma sassmouthing a horrible mom. I assume we will be seeing more of her.
— RIP Orlin West, the SAMCRO member I barely remember existed. If Ratboy dies, uh, we riot!?
— The second cutest couple on the show after Alexander and Venus is Chibs and Sheriff Jarry, although I’m still not sure what her game is, but I’m fairly certain she’s not in it just for the take.
isnt chibs married?
THERE WAS A REASON JAX WANTED JEMA TO STAY THERE UNFORTUNATELY THEY MISSED.
was i the only one that noticed that Jax specifically told the mexican guy to watch over his mother before he left her at the whore house and jema ask the head whore to keep him ocupied why she slipped out and then they kill every body there including the mexican and jax never once asked what about his mom or the fact the dead mexican was in the next episode very much a live
So……everyone knows the last scene will be Abel, wearing a cut, reading Jax’s diary entries right?
Not to make excuses for cruddy writing, but I am not surprised by a lot of what happens on the show. I mean, none of these guys are rocket scientists and the track record of the last few years show that they all die pretty young and often at the hands of each other or because of each other.
Jarry is working for the Irish and Venus is with the CIA trying to catch her.
If Lin wanted to hurt Jax, why wouldn’t he kill Gemma? It’s not like she’s laying low or anything like that. She’s got one easily distracted bodyguard, and everybody knows Jax is a Momma’s boy. She’s the most obvious target of retaliation, but with all hell breaking loose between the gangs, it somehow never occurs to SAMCRO’s enemies to go after her.
Also, with the sons beefing with the Chinese, wouldn’t at least a few eyebrows be raised at a Chinese entourage sauntering into Diosa carrying overnight bags?
Also, August Marks all but told Jax he didn’t believe him, so, August being the bad motherfucker he is, why is Jax still breathing? Marks doesn’t strike me as the type who JUST NEEDS TO FIND MORE PROOF!!!!
Not a god damn thing any of these characters does makes any frickin’ sense anymore. I guess I’m guilty of hate-watching at this point as well, but I just can’t help watching to see how much worse the writing can get on this show, and on that note (and that note alone) Sutter doesn’t disappoint.
Also as much as I like to watch Walter Goggins do his thing, the whole Venus Van Dam character/plotline seems pretty gratuitous and ultimately adds next to nothing to the show. When Venus and Tig go in for a kiss, I thought to myself “Sutter must be reading our comments on Warming Glow”
@Unfuckwithable this was excellent. My guess on the gangs not targeting Gemma is that there seems to be an unwritten rule that you don’t go after the family members, only the gang members themselves. I remember there was a scene a few seasons back during a SAMCRO-Mayans beef where Alvarez flipped out because SAMCRO showed up at his house where his wife and kids were and started talking about it was against the street code or something like that. I might be wrong, but I don’t think any of the other gangs targeted Tara while she was still alive, and the first suggestion of that ever happening was Gemma’s bullshit that Lin had Tara killed. Obviously the IRA doesn’t abide by that same code, and the Aryans didn’t when they gang-raped Gemma, but I think the other gangs generally follow that. Attacking Diosa was meant to hurt SAMCRO’s business interests more so than its personal relationships.
As for Cane and Eglee not radioing in what they saw, Jarry specifically told them to find Jax and Chibs and keep it off the radios, so I guess that’s the explanation for that (though of course we have no idea why Jarry wanted it that way).
“If Lin wanted to hurt Jax, why wouldn’t he kill Gemma?”
Because her real-life husband runs the show?
New Sheriff: Did you have anything to do with the shooting of my two deputies?
Jax: No.
New Sheriff: Allrightythen!
(Case closed!)
WTF is up with the cops who got shot? Isn’t it fairly standard ops to call in when you’re pursuing/following suspicious characters? Doesn’t it seem likely that they would have radioed in by that time? Nothing anyone does on this show makes any sense anymore
The only thing I really hated about this episode was the fucking sheriff just turns out to be an idiot trying to get laid. Maybe she’s playing a long game, but I doubt it at this point. To me it just looks like another woman seduced by the club. Has there been a woman on this show that HASN’T tried to bang one of the club members at this point?
“Hey, I know the club is dangerous, and the last two chiefs in charge have been killed as a result, so I shouldn’t trust them. But I think I’m going to ask them and take their word on everything, and hey that scottish guy has got some cute paunch going on. DAMN!”
+1 on the previous sheriffs bit. Pretty goddamn obvious at this point that working with the MC doesn’t end well for anyone. Honestly, I wish that Roosevelt had never died and instead had decided to go to war with the MC. He was a damn likeable character and someone I’d prefer to see come out on top in the end.
Of course, that’s not in the cards since – as someone has already said – this season is barreling toward a final scene with older Abel flipping through the pages of his dad’s journal before putting on a cut and riding off somewhere.
The thing about the last two chiefs is a real good point. I think she made a comment to Unser about Charming being bad or whatever. Yep only the last two Sheriff’s got murdered because of the club. Oh ya also the chief before his wife and unborn child were murdered in their own house. Then she gets almost blown up later that night and actually grows closer to the club.
There has to be a sign on the outside the writers room that says leave all logic at the door.
At this point, I’m just hate-watching this show.
I’m not quite in hate watching territory, but this season more than any other has made me realize I just want most of these guys to fucking die already. Bobby can hang around, and maybe let the ultra tormented Tig have a happy ending with Venus. Everyone else can just ride in one of those 20mph chase scenes right off a cliff.
I’m hate watching it. And @Jtpearl you raise a fair point and I can’t really explain it other than that I’m drawn to each episode just to see how this thing ends and I don’t want to just watch the finale. If this wasn’t the last season I’m sure I would have checked out after Gemman murdered Tara and not rgeretted it a bit, but it is the last season and I find I can’t not watch, even though I find it ridiculous. A 5 minute recap, especially one that Rowles writes, isn’t the same.
I know I’m going to get yelled on here because my opinion is different but I will never understand the need people have to sit through something they don’t enjoy just to comment about how they don’t like it. If you don’t like a show just go do something else.You can’t give the “well I wanna see how it ends because I’ve watched it this long” crap either. Real easy to take 5 minutes to read a recap.
Out of Internet commenters, I would say 75-80% at this point are hate-watching at this point. But of the general population that’s watching (i.e. the 9.25 million people that watched the season premiere per the Live+3 numbers) I’d say the numbers are probably flipped, and you’ve got 75-80% watching because they think this is a genuinely good show with great, plausible twists and turns. Because ‘Murica.
Yep. It’s almost fallen to True Blood levels.
I think there are more hate watchers. My proof comes from the fact that up until this season, my wife had the biggest she-boner for all things SOA and she’s even turned on them. I’ve been hate watching it since she called me Jax a couple years ago on ‘accident’.
I think Winter Ave Zoli and the porn stars at Redwoody are still around (at least for now).
It’s probably a bad sign that while reading this recap I realized I have no idea who the fuck Jury even is. And I just don’t care enough to look it up. Because does it even really matter at this point?
Thanks for clearing that up Mr. Cornblower. Hopefully this information is somehow relevant in episodes to come.
he told nero about the club killing nero’s buddy’s wife… also… they never really forgave him in the split between jax and clay or the ratting people out to that DA guy. .
I can relate. I can’t, for the life of me, remember why the club is mad at Juice, and I don’t care enough to look it up.
Jury’s the head of SOA Indian Hills, who was in on the first hit on Lin’s men where they stole 4 keys of heroin and he has some kind of relationship with one of the local guys that SOA killed and then blamed for the hit and now Jury has turned on SOA and informed Lin as to who hit his men.
And you’re right, none of this even matters at this point.
I’m a fan of this new exposition trick where characters just talk to themselves for our benefit. May as well put it all in a cartoon thought bubble floating above Gemma’s head.
1. Welcome to 2014 SoA! First time ever we’ve seen a character with a smart phone. Everyone in this universe: SAMCRO, the Irish, all of the various Sheriffs, the AB, the Blacks, the Yellows, the Browns, all used flip phones throughout every season. It took a degenerate preacher to bring us into the 21st century.
2. Anyone else think VVD’s boobs are based on Sutter’s wife? Gotta think Sutter was sitting around with Katey saying, “C’mon it’ll be great. Let’s get some breast forms made of you and put them on Boyd Crowder.”
I hated this episode on so many levels last night. I have to accept The Ghost of Mattingly’s Mustache’s theory that Sutter has decided that if people are gonna call his show stupid then by god and by damn he will show them stupid.
By my count 19 people were murdered yesterday. 16 at Diosa, 1 SOA member that I’ll just asumme really was named Orlin because I have no idea who the fuck he was, and 2 cops. 2 cops. I do understand that this is a fictional show but there’s no fucking way that Charming isn’t shut down under martial law with the National Guard roaming the streets at this point. Ignoring that and then going a step futher to have the sheriff get a ride home from Chibs, from the scene of a grenade attack, is just retarded.
Are the people in this area of California deaf? The SOA rolls into an upscale lake vacation home district on 4 motorcycles, the black kid fires a shotgun, there’s a car crashing through a garage door, then Rat-Boy, (showing some initiative), crashes into that car, then that car drives INTO THE FUCKING LAKE, then people are yelling about mama drowning, then two bikers dive into the water, and then someone checks the area and says “It’s all good, no one’s out.” REALLY?
Lin decides to get back at Jax by murdering 16 people who aren’t connected to SOA other than at best as “contract workers”, (by which I mean whor…escorts), and at worse as johns who have nothing to do with SOA, and AND, decides that an even better idea is to have one of his shooters call Nero up before and admit that Lin is behind it, (which is completely admissible under about 17 different hearsay exceptions), in which case even if Nero doesn’t tell the cops that “Yeah, Henry Lin did it because he called up and FUCKING TOLD ME, and here’s my cell phone with the incoming number right before the shooting”, then Nero will presumably still come after Lin with the SOA, the Mayans and any other vaguely brown guy who likes whor…escorts.
Because wehn Juice was putting the silencer on his pistol and looking at Wendy I thought he was going to shoot her and that made no sense but then I thought “eh, makes as much sense as anything else so far.”
Because no self-respecting gangster launches a bombing by driving up to the target in broad daylight, getting out of a van, throwing a rock at the window followed by a grenade. On Main Street.
Because Gemma still isn’t dead yet. Although I think next week, based on the previews, it looks like Nero’s going to figure out she’s been lying and tell Jax and then maybe Jax will have the “proof” he needs that she killed Tara so goddammit motherfucker shit all to hell I’ll be back next week.
@miamidiesel – I kind of wondered if Unser was sitting next to Eglee’s bed trying to decide whether to finish her off because I’m show he know the Sons were involved somehow. But then he starts thinking how far is too far? And why the hell do I keep covering up for these crazy assholes?
The FBI probably hasn’t been called in because the CIA deus ex machina from Season 4 (5? I can’t even remember now), is still in effect while the CIA tries to use the SOA and a Mexican drug cartel to do something to someone in Central America.
Hey, whatever happened to those crazy Mexicans anyway? Seriously, I have a head cold and I can’t think straight. Did they ever wrap up that story line?
As for Chibbs’s wife and daughter I’m guessing one of two things. The first is that it’s similar to when an SOA guy goes to prison and his wife/old lady can bang other guys on the outside. While Chibbs is in the USA he can bang women there and his wife can bang in Ireland or Scotland. Or Wales for that matter, but not England.
The second, and this seems more likely, is that everyone agreed that Season 3 never happened and nothing we saw there matters any more.
Another thing I just thought of; how did Unser get to the scene of the cop shooting so quickly? And since when is he so close to Eglee, that he’d be sitting there waiting for her to regain consciousness by her hospital bed? Because of course Unser has to not only be at the scene, but also be the first one to hear from Eglee that SAMCRO was present at the shooting and actually knows what’s going on, and then use that information in some ass backwards way that screws over Eglee (and probably Jarry) while unwittingly saving Gemma’s deceitful ass. Just thinking about how it’s probably going to play out like that is already annoying me. Unser (or Gemma) is always stumbles on to something important like that at just the right time and at this point it’s just lazy goddamn writing.
And I’ll ask again; what ever happened to Chibs’ wife and daughter? Chibs is horndogging after Jarry with impunity now, but isn’t his wife supposed to be a pretty bad bitch herself? Was there any point to the wife and daughter characters that we met in season 3 (along with Gemma’s dad, Maureen, Trinity, and SoA Belfast)? I guess I’m expecting too much here.
Excellent list. How the FBI hasn’t been called in at this point is beyond me. They show up faster in Grand Theft Auto.
But I agree, fuck Gemma and Juice. Their crazy monologues were cringe worthy hahaha
Well Diosa is one of the clubs few remaining incomes and the majority of their strategy to go legit back when that actually mattered. so I get that part. It was also a pretty fucking cold way to kick off a huge war. The extremeness and stupidity has been going strong since season 4. I’ve learned to not let it bother me. I liked last nights episode. Interested to see who the fuck could possibly be standing after 10 more episodes of this lol.
I forgot about that random SAMCRO member that was cut up in the box in the warehouse and the johns at Diosa Norte. Add them to my list of casualties above.
So, so much truth in your list, Horatio. The fact that Charming should absolutely be under martial law by now, the idiotic Chibs-Jaffy scenes, the lack of concerned neighbors at the lake vacation house, the thing with Juice and Wendy and his putting the silencer on his gun, everything about how Lin attacked SoA, the fact that Gemma is still acting like the awful bitch she’s always been but somehow with even more impunity (and, based on the scene where she dropped off Abel and Courtney Love’s reaction, and whatever that inane black/white name thing with Jarry was, apparently we’re still supposed to think she’s some kind of badass worth rooting for?)… I just, I… Christ. This fucking show.
In order to preserve my sanity, I’ll only be reading the recaps here and I might (might) actually watch the final episode, though I doubt I’ll watch any more episodes this season.
@Brian Zygo @Horatio Cornblower Continuing to watch this season is all the proof I need that I have an addictive personality. Upon further reflection, I also crave things to complain about.
@Brian Zygo I admire your restraint. I wish my morbid curioisity wasn’t so strong.
I saved my sanity by not sitting through last seasons hour and half episodes
Someone should keep track of the casualties that have resulted from Gemma being a dumb lying bitch covering up her drug-fueled murder of Tara by pinning it on Lin. By my count that’s:
– Tara
– Sheriff Roosevelt
– the jacked Asian dude Gemma claimed she saw leaving Tara’s house that Jax tortured and killed
– the members of Lin’s crew that SAMCRO ambushed with SoA Indian Hills
– Jury’s son/nephew/gay lover/whatever and his buddy that Jax, Chibs and Bobby killed to cover up their ambush of Lin’s crew
– Chester and the other One-Niners that sided with him against Tyler in the internal One-Niners beef who were killed at the warehouse by SAMCRO or in front of that cafe by the Mayans (if it weren’t for Gemma’s lying, Jax wouldn’t have started shit with Lin, which in turn led to him starting shit with August, which in turn led to him having to take out these One-Niners in order to get Tyler on his side against August)
– the women and customers that were ambushed by the Grim Bastards (who were pretending to be the One-Niners because reasons)
– Cane and Eglee (only got shot up because Jax went after Lin and had to unload the heroin SAMCRO stole, which led to the meeting with the Aryans, where Cane and Eglee unwittingly followed SAMCRO because they were looking for Jax and Chibs, which led to them getting shot up by Aryans worried about cops)
– the girls at Diosa Norte, sadly including Colette, Kiki, and Natalina Maggio’s unnamed character
And obviously that’s just the beginning given that the war among the different clubs hasn’t even fully started yet. Which leads me back to this; anything less than an agonizing end for Gemma to finish out this series and we riot.
I’d like to know how the hooker banging two preachers at once and getting video taped by a third had the time to pull a gun apparently out of here asshole and fire off a round the second 5 guys busted through the bedroom door mid coitus ?
19 last night alone. See below.
Man, Kim Dickens was in prime cougarrific form last night. Sad to see Colette among the collateral damage in the War That Gemma Started. Since Colette was Robocop’s bottom bitch, I wonder if he’ll throw himself into the fray now too to get some measure of revenge against Lin.
She is wonderful.
The best thing for him to do, and the thing that fits his character best, is to take his ball and go home. Of course, instead Jax will call him “bro” a couple times and Robocop will be falling all over himself to suckle at the leather clad teat of SAMCRO.
Sutter has abandoned all subtlety. We are now left with multiple monologuing characters and the rest of the characters are all reduced to being very obvious or extremely stupid/gullible.
Juice: “I keep thinking about my thinking”
Alas, you need a brain with functioning synapses to have thoughts, and it’s been clear for some time that Juice is missing that.
When I heard Courtney Love was guest staring in a show about filthy human beings, murderers, junkies, and whores, I thought….perfect match. Until the curve ball of her being a preschool teacher. Whaaaa?
@Bugg @poonTASTIC Sutter has traded in all subtlety for great stunt casting.
The 2 cleanest-cut characters last night were a preschool teacher played by Courntey Love, and a dog loving white supremacist prison inmate played by Marilyn Manson.
Anybody here remember the South Park episode “W.T.F.”, when the boys form their own wrestling organization that mimics the WWE, and Cartman writes the most batshit crazy and stupid storylines he can? Reason I bring that up is because at some point during last night’s episode (probably one of the ham fisted “Tig loves Venus” scenes, or maybe it was the Chibs-Jarry nonsense towards the end), it occurred to me that Sutter has basically written this season’s storylines at roughly the same level as Cartman writing scripts for the Wrestling Takedown Federation. When Venus Van Dam shows up in episode 10 talking about how she loves to get abortions don’t say I didn’t call it.
Nero: Something happened at Diosa and we need to get there post haste!
Jax: Hold on, bro, I’ve got to put my completely pointless nerd glasses on first.
I feel like Sutter is moving at light speed with Jarry and Chibs. They JUST met and are already sitting in those Cialis tubs together 40 years from now. Also, fuck you, Jemma. “Nice black name, white lady”…just STFU and die.
Fat Bobby is just too damn fat. His fatness is silently breaking up the club, and is responsible for most, if not all, the poor decisions being made, imo.
No way Fat Bobby avoids that grenade blast.
One more thing her and Chibs have in common.
I just envision Kurt Sutter in the writer’s room: “You want to get stupid?! Let’s get stupid!!”
That’s about the best summary of the show I’ve seen yet. Could’ve been the recap really and just left it there.