‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Recap: Ranking This Week’s Developments From Bad To Worse

I am going to try and exercise as much restraint here as possible, but last night’s episode of Sons of Anarchy, “Greensleeves,” was a mess. In a final season overwhelmed by mediocrity, last night’s episode was a new low. It appears that Kurt Sutter — who is capable of writing very good television — has lost the handle on Sons of Anarchy. It’s become a meandering, lackadaisical, poorly plotted, emotionally-vacuous disaster.
It’s also been a season characterized by arrogance. Hour and a half episodes should be a rarity, limited to premieres and finales, if that. These episodes seem to be driven by showrunner who thinks we’re more interested in being in the Sons‘ universe than economy of story (and perhaps, he’s also driven by a desire to allow FX to air a lot more commercials). Last night’s episode hit the season’s nadir with a minor villain named after a song, which would later be performed by Sutter’s wife, Katey Sagal, as part of a maudlin, pointless montage. Come on, Sutter! We love you. We love Sagal. But you have to draw the line, and you can’t promote your wife’s music career by shoehorning one of her songs into the show.
There were no interesting developments last night, only ridiculous ones, but let’s go ahead and rank them from bad to worse:
6. Bobby lost an eye — There was one slightly interesting development during the episode. Namely, August Marks finally figured out some sh*t and managed to kidnap Bobby and remove his eye. The best part of that, really, was that we got to see Mathew St. Patrick (Six Feet Under), who is head of security for August Marks, drop off a box for Jax with the eyeball inside. I would like to see that we’d riot if it were actually Bobby’s head in the box, but to be honest, the only thing that Bobby has really done this season is rub his beard in contemplation.
5. Nero wants to be a country mouse! Nero has decided that he wants to give up being a high-end pimp and low-end gangster and run away to the country with Gemma and live happily ever after. Basically, it’s an excuse to have a five-minute scene between Nero and Gemma that doesn’t advance the plot at all, but does allow them to shed a few tears and make out. Of course, Gemma is not going to run away to the country, and of course, Nero is not going to the country. He’ll never live long enough to get there.
4. Happy and Rat Boy take a trip with Gemma! Fearing that Juice has ratted her out to Jax (why hasn’t he?), Happy and Rat Boy take Gemma to the Sons’ cabin, and for some reason, don’t tell her why she is going, even though it’s clearly not a secret. The mystery surrounding the circumstances, however, provokes Gemma’s paranoia and she pulls out a gun and nearly shoots Rat Boy and Happy before discovering the reason why she was brought to the cabin: To help a junkie Mom get off the smack, so that she can continue to operate in a very convoluted and silly storyline about yet another Sons‘ land deal that is driving the plot. Can a land deal be a MacGuffin? Because that’s what it is in every other season of Sons.
3. The terribly staged suicide — The convoluted land deal required bumping off a blackmailer, a fake Jewish pimp named Greensleeves with foreskin down to his knees. His only contribution to the plot was to kill time and allow Sutter to add Sagal’s rendition of “Greensleeves” to the soundtrack. Even his death sucked.
2. Juice lives another day — As the show did last week, the episode picked-up mid-action — robbing us of not only of context but maybe some interesting confrontations — by showing Juice accepting his cuts again, before driving away, shooting at police officers’ motorcycles, and speeding away until he was arrested. At first, I thought it might be an interesting way to execute a traitor — force him into a suicide-by-cop situation — but it was much less interesting. Jax wanted Juice to be arrested, so he could be placed in prison, where he could murder Lin. Alas, Juice was inexplicably placed in solitary confinement, which was Kurt Sutter’s way of allowing Juice to survive another week.
1. Granny’s got a secret — Gemma confessed to Thomas — Jax’s toddler — that she killed Tara. What she didn’t realize was that
Harrison Abel was eavesdropping, so I guess now he — of all the characters on the show — is going to be the one that rats out Gemma. “Daddy, why did Grandma say she killed Mommy?” That was beyond dumb. Jesus, Gemma. GET A F**KING THERAPIST.
Body Count: One pimp, and one eyeball.
God, I wish they’d just kill Gemma already. These ridiculous scenes her husband keeps creating as Emmy bait are embarrassingly bad. And the first time he featured her singing was kind of cool but at this point, are also embarrassingly bad.
I’m having a really hard time with this show because while I’m watching I can turn my brain off and just let the melodrama and poor decision making wash over me, but once it ends all the questions hit me like a ton of bricks. Like drinking heavily every weekend, I’mma keep doing it, but the shame will only get worse as time goes on.
I’ve invested so much time into this show that I’m going to make it through to the end … just because.
I did the same for Dexter and was rewarded with a treadmill and a scruffy beard.
Since Opie died … all down hill.
Why are these episodes so long? This one was a full hour – there’s no need for it! The story is thin enough as it is. I really just want it to end now.
What was up with the weird Jewish themes in this episode? First, the remaining girls at the brothel (who don’t seem all that broken up about many of their colleagues being gunned down just days ago) are shooting some strange porno with yamikas and a pants-less rabbi, then there was all the talk with the Greensleeves guy about suicide and tattoos… I know everyone has been harping on Sutter, but this was especially bizarre.
one more thing i gotta know.on these forums theres a ton of”i hate the show and dont watch it”……the why the hell do these people look at the recaps of a show they dont watch or like?thats a whole lotta work just to do a spot of bitching.
its kinda like when your young and some guy is bitching that you have a sh*t car,and you ask them what kinda car they have and they say”i dont have a car.
the same guy basically who criticises your girlfriend for not being a beauty queen,even though you were up all night bumping uglies and he had a 1-in-a-bed romp with palm and her 5 lovely daughters.
ok,i gotta say this much. season 1-3 were exciting to watch.even though theyre bad guys the viewers rooted for them.every episode after the s4 premier has been downright gut wrenching to watch.theres no more fun,cameraderie,upsides…nothing.just more and more death,despair,desolation,heartache. im sure thats how sutter planned it anyway.the sons have gone from anti-heroes to murdering vicious hideous animals.ok,they always were,but we kinda bought into that whole premise.clay may have been a total scumbag but he was,basically a good MC president.albeit one who made some really stupid decisions,namely he should and could have assembled an independent crew to mule the coke for the cartel,also he couldve taken over gun distribution stateside for the IRA at street level.that way him and everyone else who wore a reaper would still be alive,and just like piney,if he so desired,he couldve traded his dyna for a triglide with foot controls.that way he couldve kept the gavel too.Jax,on the other hand is a terrible MC president.every time he digs the MC out of one hole,he drops them into a deeper one.he took the gavel in an independent and unsanctioned mutiny,and why the rest of the chapters havent staged a coup and ousted him as the nat president is nonsense.jax was a reasonably competent VP,but as a pres hes worse than useless.hes a total liability.maybe sutter wants us to lose all investments in the characters so their inevitable deaths will bring more satisfaction to the viewer.that said i hope tig and chibs survive the cull.i reckon if jax doesnt die by the end he will at the very least be sitting on death row.gemma,i think will survive,but all alone,which will be worse than death for her,no family to rule over and no kudos in charming anymore
It’s clear to everyone now that Shawn Ryan was the brains behind the Shield, right?
Without a doubt. It’s also clear that Sutter had about 2 1/2 seasons worth of good story he’s been spreading out over the last six years.
The Fact that Kurt Sutter still bitches about the lack of respect his show gets from critics is galling. Critics show SOA the same amount of respect that SOA shows its audience.
Maybe I’m crazy but if there’s something I don’t like, say a television show,I don’t spend my time watching it or commenting about it or even thinking at all about it for that matter. I get why Dustin does, it being his job, but for the life of me I do not understand why anyone would use their time on something they hate so much.
Because it’s fun to share experiences with people. Eat a snickers.
@Aunt Jemima So instead of explaining why you watch something you don’t like you choose to tell me my opinion doesn’t matter? I’m not sure why I expected anything more from here.
Well if you actually like this show your opinion doesn’t actually matter.
I don’t know where to start here. But confessing to a baby that you killed his mom? Awh geese
But it was an accident! Sticking a barbecue fork into someone’s head while holding their face under water happens much more frequently than you’d suspect.
I had myself a good laugh at that scene with Gemma unloading all her problems on Thomas. It was overacting 101 at its finest.
I also laughed at the little video of Bobby being tortured. It was like Gimli had woken up in Sutter’s basement.
Why are we also forgetting about the club murdering the son of a member in another chapter? We get him looking at the weapon and acting like something is up when Bobby(I think) called him, then NOTHING comes of it?
He was also in the preview for next week, so that would seem to be coming back around.
He was obviously the one who tipped Lin off about the guns that SAMCRO had.
They said it had to either be the Pawn Store guy that they killed or someone in SAMCRO or Indian Hills
My only wish was that someone who actually liked Sons would do the reviews
Most of us at some point LOVED SOA. This thread is our support group.
@Group Captain Mandrake
Glad to see I’m not the only one who still believes season 2 was as good as the show had ever been. Although, I did enjoy Season 4 with Opie finding out the truth about Clay until Clay STAYED alive and I realized Sutter decided to help pay Ron Pearlman’s bills for a couple more years.
@Chong I totally agree with you
@Chong Take a shot kid; there’s no word limit on these comments as far as I know.
At this point, I’m not sure what there IS to like about SOA anymore. It’s been such a long fall from the heights of season 2. I don’t always agree with Dustin and his wing nut theories, but he’s pretty spot on with his description of this season.
So you don’t want there to be a review at all?
I’m sure the final scene will be Chucky fighting Unser for dibs on the slowly cooling corpse of Gemma whilst Tig slowly licks his lips..
man im kinda just watching because of jimmy smiths its good to see a Latino on a show I kinda like but ugh its tuff to hang on …good lord its tuff …please god help ..
The whole season will end with the following montage: Gemma standing in the smoking crater that once was Charming over a pile of dead bodies while Katey Sagal sings a new song titled “Where The Fuck Is My Emmy?”
As much as I have to believe that line was ad-libbed, that was the best piece of dialogue that’s been “written” all season.
Abel’s face above in the banner pic is the same one I was making while watching that scene. Add a blend of sadness and rage and you have my face during the Katy Sagal rendition montage of “Fuck you, SOA viewers”
Just want to add that no one at Charming PD even remembers the sheriff that was murdered at the biker kingpin’s home weeks ago.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
A dead sherrif’s body right next to a biker club’s old dady’s body hahahaha
FUCK OFF SUTTER YOU SUCK
Show is garbage
Don’t worry bro, they all remember but they just love Charming so much and want the town to “stay whole”, I promise. /NOSTRIL FLARE
I am glad that I decided to skip this season. I feel like I finally dumped an abusive girlfriend.
So Abel is totally gonna shoot Gemma right? There’s your ending. Most of the club dead, Jax, bloody and dying and Abel being carted off to juvy.
I hope Abel shoots everyone, except Chucky and Unser.
They really missed a chance to title this episode “The Defenestration of Oakland”
there really aren’t enough chances to use that word.
The show will end with Unser standing before everyone’s graves, smoking a joint and going, “Well, at least I still got cancer.”
SOA: a soap opera with worse writing.
I used to love it. Sad.
Dont forget someone saying JESUS CHRIST every 5 seconds.
Had he stopped this show after Clay’s death, Sutter might have had something special. Instead it’s devolved into a bloody mess. Killing Tara has allowed his worst writing to run wild, most of it invovling his wife’s character. This series is basically running out the clock so the boss’s wife can overact and sing.
You just know this show is going to end with a 15 minute montage over Katey singing “Freebird”.
Dear god why are you giving Sutter ideas?!
Kurt Sutter may be the most self indulgent show runner of all time. But on another note I would be happy if we got an off screen club meeting without Jax present wherein the remaining club members decide to kill Jax in order to return to being a biker gang and stop being used as pawns in Jax’s unprofitable, bloody, personal BS. Sutter could even return to his Shakespeare theme, is that even still a thing, by having the club stab Jax to death with Happy going last, “Et tu, Happ-ay?”
Nice….I’d DVR it….
This show is certainly a mess but it is still an entertaining mess. (Roll End Montage)
I agree. It’s better to watch if you don’t overthink the plot and just accept that it’s only there to carry you to the next action scene. We’re all bitching now but we’ll be bummed when it’s over.
Pimps are notoriously bad at suicide, that is why no one will question the fact that this pimp shot himself in the shoulder and then, surprised that he did not die instantly, lazily attempted to throw himself out of the window and only made it halfway. Makes sense.
The only problem with your logic is the assumption that a random violent bloody death is going to attract the attention of any law enforcement in the area.
I felt like Chips exclaiming that it was a “terrible suicide” was him showing his disgust at Jax’s terrible decisions. But I’m sure that’s mostly wishful thinking on my part.
Note to self: Never sing Elvis songs in the car. Apparently doing so makes you completely oblivious to the fact that the only two other cars on the deserted highway are a tinted out Mercedes and an ominous black passenger van and they are driving directly for you at 120mph.
I think Bobby bought into Jax’s assurances that they were almost in the clear. I mean really, who would have thought that attempting to blackmail the wealthiest and most powerful gangster in the area might have been met with a negative reaction?
Straight outta the “Suspicious/dangerous vehicle” motor-pool at the movie studio. A little situational awareness would go a long way for all of the idiots on this show, but man, that was egregious.
“One pimp, One Eyeball” sounds like a great porn title tbh
When Gemma was telling the baby that she had off’ed his mom I had a feeling right then and there that Abel acting up recently with the hammer in his hand and pushing kids at school getting sent home he’ll likely find one of Gemma’s gun laying around and off her himself but that appears won’t happen and he’ll spill the beans to Wendy or his dad or he actually does snap and shot his grandma in the face like we’ve all wanted too since last season.
And as much as they have been wanting guys within the Sons to have someone go with them wherever they go and not be alone they let Bobby to go off to the cabin alone and now he’s a one eye’d Elvis. I guess it wouldn’t of mattered anyways if someone went with him they both be goners with as many guys that August sent after them.
Still standing by the notion now that Nero is getting his farm and moving on the show still ends with him and Wendy and the kids as their legal guardians as we know Jax won’t survive and Gemma will likely knowing Sutter and just be in prison, alone and probably end the show with her crappy songs montage on all the pain and suffering she brought ever since killing John Teller.
Jimmy Smits/Nero only wants to button his cardigan and go home. He’s had enough of this shit for a lifetime.
I stopped watching SOA sometime in season 2, but I find myself drawn to reading the recaps and comments on this last season. Coming here every Wednesday to read the varied reactions to the shit show that is the final season of SOA is glorious. It’s really one of my favorite reads of the week. It has to be more entertaining and enjoyable than watching the actual show itself, it doesn’t take an hour and a half, and I don’t have to listen to Katey Sagal sing anything. Watching you all struggle with the fact that there are more episodes to suffer through makes me realize that I might be the only one who will be sad when this show is over.
@chubbyrainmaker Season 2 was great but you’ve got the next 5 seasons to win this argument so I yield the floor to you.
@Horatio Cornblower It wasn’t a conscious sort of “I’m done with this” decision to quit watching. I just got busy with other things. By the time I considered going back to catch up it didn’t seem like it would be worth the effort.
Season 2 seems like an odd time to quit.
@chubbyrainmaker How did you stop watching in Season 2? Was 2 and a Half Men on at the same time or something?
It’s exactly the same as reading Ape’s takedown of MMQB every week.
What’s worse Sutter’s Writing, Sagal’s singing, OR the way Sutter writes scenes specifically for the purpose of using sagal’s singing in an ending montage?
D) Us. We’re all worse off for all of it.
Don’t worry the pot smoking biker banging sherriff is here to restore order ad forget about all the crimes and do ZERO investigating, at this point the national guard would be running charming
..and assurances from Jax that they “Had nothing to do with it” as he bro-hugs the commanding officer of the unit.
And somehow the Guard would be outwitted by nostril flares and bro walks…
” It’s become a meandering, lackadaisical, poorly plotted, emotionally-vacuous disaster.” – Rowles
Dude, it’s been that way since at least season 4.
@Mancy You’re right, Season 4 was not bad until the ending and then that ending was so bad it pretty much overshadowed the entire season.
Season three was so fucking slow and boring. The one with the CIA was okay if I remember correctly, but the finale was so terrible that everything after that couldn’t be taken seriously.
This season is worse than anything that’s come before. I honestly can’t even see a season redeeming ending being set up like Season 3. It’s a shit-show of epic proportions and honestly it’s getting hard to even hate watch it.
So when is Thomas going to die while playing on Gemma’s treadmill?
Does anyone else feel like all these meandering expositions by Gemma are Sutter’s way of trying to get his wife an Emmy?
Also, why are we being subjected to these now? Why after all this time and all the heinous shit she’s been a part of — is she being portrayed as the conscientious conflicted soul — especially after killing someone she, by all accounts, hated?
It’s to the point with this season that once again I didn’t watch last night and probably won’t until there’s nothing else on and I remember that it’s on the DVR.
She won a Golden Globe, not an Emmy. The only Emmy nominations the series has even gotten were music related.
[www.imdb.com]
She already got an Emmy for that boring third season. Sutter’s just pissy that show will never be nominated so he’s just doing whatever he wants this season and Sutter isn’t stupid he knows people hate the Gemma expositions.
How many times has Jax told people everything will be safe once they do one last mass criminal killing which will undoubtedly lead to retribution from everyone involved? Oh but since jax wants to go legit none of the other gangs are allowed to retalliate. Thats in the criminal code of conduct that if you doublecross every criminal group you know, nobody is allowed revenge if you did it to go legit
So Diosa is a brothel right? Theyre rescuing Winsome (get lost sutter) from a life of selling her body on the streets to seling her body in a house run by savage bikers? Why was that treated sentimentally, she’s in the same position she was before but instead of 1 boss now she has 2 groups of savage bikers bossing her around.
Hardened Criminal: I’ll turn Charming into a god damn killing field!!!
Show watcher: You know its already a killing field right?
@Horatio Cornblower: Are these the same bikers that own the ice cream shop that someone threw a live grenade through the window and almost blew up half a city block? They sound like very good businessmen. Where do I sign???
@Palin Givens Hey, want to buy a whorehouse spattered with blood and guts? $300,000 and 50% of it is yours! The other 50% belongs to the bikers that are responsible for getting the place shot up in the first place. Price is negotiable. Look, just give me a 6-pack and you can have the keys.
@Horatio Cornblower: Not only how have the town hoe’s not heard of it, they are still cleaning blood and guts off the walls at the whorehouse, for shit sake!
No it’s an “escort service”, where the girls can decide if they want to sleep with a guy, or not sleep with a guy and not get paid.
And run the risk of getting murdered as a side-effect of a poorly thought out gang war.
Seriously, how has every whore in California not heard of the brothel that got shot up and 16 people killed. “Diosa? Never heard of it.”
I don’t think I’ve got 7 more weeks of this in me.
You know what would have been cool? If that box with Bobby’s eye in it was a bomb, and it blew up and killed all the Sons, (there’s like 4 left right?), and a few of the Mayans and then August Marks could put the word out that “Hey, if you fuck with me I blow you up with an eye-ball bomb, now let’s start making land deals.” OR, if the MC said, “Hey, great to meet you, Head-Of-August-Marks’s-Security, and thanks for the neat box, but since you’re badly out-numbered by heavily armed and murderous motorcycle gang-bangers, why don’t you take a seat over there while we open this box? Here, Bobby, you open it. Hey, anyone seen Bobby during the hours that Marks has kept us waiting?”
I laughed so hard at Gemma’s inadvertent confession to Abel. You could see that coming a mile away as Abel stormed off after getting sent home early from pre-school for pushing. Abel tells Wendy, Wendy tells Nero, Nero confronts Gemma, Gemma kills Nero, Jax finds out because of REASONS, goes to kill Gemma but screws up because JAX, kills sons, then self, Gemma stumbles on the scene, shrieks in pain and misery and then we end the series with Katy Sagal singing, for no real reason “Momma Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” FIN
@Horatio Cornblower followed by three episodes of Jax NEEDING THE PROOF. First of Jury’s parentage of the daughter and the daughter’s sex change, and then how Gemma was responsible for JT’s death. Of course Jury will only come to know of Gemma and Clay’s plot to kill JT because of an anonymous phone call from Maureen Ashby, who we’ve heard absolutely nothing about in the last 3.5 seasons but can totally be a convenient deus ex machina for Sutter when he realizes that Maureen’s letters from season 3 went nowhere (I think, right? Didn’t Gemma just destroy them and only Tara ever had knowledge of what was in them and is obviously now dead?) and he needs someway to shoehorn back in one of the major points in the plot.
@miamidiesel It will turn out that the kid SAMCRO killed was Jury’s daughter, but she recently had a sex change and that will allow Sutter to bring Venus back in to the plot as well.
I have to admit I am looking forward to Jury saying to Jax “Hey, Stupid! Your mother killed your father in cahoots with Clay!”
Holy hell that is a chillingly good prediction of how this shitshow could end Horatio. I don’t even know where to begin anymore in talking about how awful this season has been. At least it looks like next week Jury finally reveals himself as the rat and tells Jax the truth (the real truth, not the Gemma bullshit version) about what happened to his dad. Oh, and we’ll probably also finally find out if the kid that SAMCRO killed was Jury’s kid, nephew, gay lover or all of the above, that is if Sutter actually remembers to clarify that like a month and a half after it became an plot point.
I just saw ‘Dracula Untold’, (shut up it was date night), and Dance plays the uber-vampire and is set up as the big bad if they can make enough money for a sequel. For him and him alone I really hope they make enough money for a sequel.
@Horatio Cornblower: “Last Action Hero” was a very campy Schwarzenegger movie from the 90’s, but it had a good villain in Charles Dance, or as most people around these parts know him, Tywin Lannister.
I think you and I could write a great argument on why “The Last Boy Scout”, was one of the more enjoyable action movies of the 90’s.
Since the beginning of this season I root against SAMCRO whenever they are in a shootout or fight
@Palin Givens I never saw that movie. For a minute I thought you meant “The Last Boy Scout” and I was trying to remember when someone’s eye blew up.
@Horatio Cornblower: An eye-ball bomb? Hmmm, me thinks someone has been watching The Last Action Hero very recently.
This cover of Greensleves was even worse than the one of Bohemian Rhapsody and it made that last scene laughable.
So, Bobby is going to survive this and become the new version of Otto, right? After feeling like the club left him for dead, Bobby will be miraculously rescued by Unser, and then turn state’s evidence against SAMCRO. That’s the way I see it going down, but at this point, I really don’t give a shit.
i get the feeling juice is supposed to be the new otto
@PG: there would be too much love in that anal rape scene for Sutter’s liking…
@woodzy: If the abductee would have been Tig, they would have raped him. Of course, by Tig’s request, they would have brought in Venus to do it.
I’m surprised the video wasn’t Bobby getting ass raped by one of the security team.. with Sutter’s facination of it and all..
Do they add in extra sound effects when two guys hug? That whole pip situation was the most pointless forced scene, what was it for? Just so they could call the episode greensleeves to resolve a subplot no one cared about?
Before I even read anything about this, (and full disclosure I missed the first 40 minutes while watching the Giants blow-out the Royals 7-1 and no, I do not feel I chose poorly), allow me to say that I genuinely like Katy Sagal, I do think she can sing very well but holy shit that version of ‘Greensleeves’ may have been the most awful thing I’ve ever heard, and I’m including news about genocide in that statement.
Couldn’t Gemma just have said she was somewhere else when Tara died? Did she have to blame it on another gang starting a war?
How do you think the rest of the cast reacts when they hear her covers for the first time? There’s no way they actually like them but they probably have to play along, right? Those must be some seriously awkward wraps.
2 weeks ago was the height of tension in Juice’s story arc yet sutter then starts the next episode each time way after the rising tension is over, these 90 minute episodes are all filler
When the CIA showed up, I knew this show was fucked.
We said same thing in DaNang in ’64.
@evilbanker, actually the reason he has no hands is because Jax fucked him over by turning him over to the Chinese. So the count of people Jax hasn’t fucked over is officially zero.
@ Not Kurt Sutter, it’s easier to follow when you remember who Jax hasn’t fucked over. I think the only one left is the no hands jacking off guy.
Yeah weren’t Danny Trejo and Acaveda’s characters trying to take down whoever had the gun deal from the irish so they should be going after mark’s right. Didn’t Lin have a piece of the gun deal also?
Very hard to follow
No, back in the cartel stupidity.
You know, another major development that was just fucking abandoned.
The CIA showed up? Fuck, now I may have to watch the first 40 minutes for hilarity’s sake.
Pretty much an hour and 15 minutes of filler and commercials, with 15 minutes(optimistic) of actual meaningful plot.
This show is seriously off the rails and I hope Marks kills everybody at this point.
Side note: It’s Bobbi now right? Instead of Bobby, for obvious reasons??
Your ‘Bobby with an i/eye’ joke deserves acknowledgement.
The scene where the kid tells Jax — or, more likely, Wendy — is going to be so painful to watch.
Question: does Katey Sagal have an actual music career? Like, are there people out there who buy her songs (or *shudder* albums) and/or willingly pay money to watch her perform?
I’ve read that she was one of Bette Midler’s back-up singers long, LONG ago but that’s about it. I suspect her CDs are vanity projects at this point.
She has 3-4 CDs listed on Amazon. Does anyone actually BUY them? That, I can’t answer.
I consider myself to be way smarter than Sutter and even I don’t remember/know why the club and Marks are feuding. This show is fucking abysmal.
(ending this comment with a God awful Katey Sagal cover)
Did they ever explain why Marks didn’t kill Tig? Or who Marks thinks actually killed Pope? And why on earth is Tyler listening to anything Jax says, now that he wants him to “Stick close to Marks”?? Especially now that Marks seems to be getting savvy to who is fucking him over and all…
Trying to figure out that whole relationship gives me a headache.
I wanted to stab myself in the brain with a barbecue fork listening to that song.
Would think some person with grey matter and balls woudl tell Sutter to stop putting his wife’s awful singing in every other episode.
I always hated that song. Now it makes me want to kill.
Don’t worry Jax, the cop that’s in the hospital won’t rat on you guys because she loves the town and loves the murdering lying psychopaths that bring nothing but violence and tension. The residents of charming should move to West Baltimore where it’s safer. How is that still a plotline that Charming isn’t a total shit hole. The whole town gets shot up and blown up every week but somehow it’s still about that homespun small town charm