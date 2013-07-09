Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Made The Cutest Vine Videos Together

One of the many fun things about the real-life Game of Thrones characters — besides the fact that the men look WEIRD without their beards, and they all look strange out of context in their street clothes — is that the cast seems to get along with each other so well. I mean, just look at Charles Dance with Gwendolyn Christie in this picture or all 48 of these images of the cast hanging out together off set. They are great, and present an image of people we would kill to hang out with.

Two of the best, of course, are Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who plays the Stark sisters, Arya and Sansa. In real life, they are adorable best friends despite the fact that they haven’t been seen on screen together since early in season one. Below, the two create a couple of Vines together — which they call “Vineception” — which is not notable for the Vines themselves, but for the way it reminds us that the girls who plays these dark, troubled, and traumatized children are, in real-life, sweet, giggly, effervescent 16 and 17 year olds who goof off just like other teenage girls: By making videos of themselves being silly.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js