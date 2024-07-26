South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut turned 25 years old last month, which seems impossible to anyone who tried to sneak into the R-rated movie when they were only 11 years old (couldn’t be me). One of the most striking things about watching the movie now is how little Randy Marsh there is. He only has one line of dialogue! Over 20 seasons later, Randy is practically the fifth lead after Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny, and someone who has provided so many of the funniest moments in South Park history.

Randy is so popular and beloved, he’s even been immortalized in shrine form.

“an update to the shrine of my husband, randy marsh!! i spent a lot of time reorganizing and such and i’m so so happy with how it turned out,” @tokitaffy — who also goes by “#1 Randy Kisser” — wrote on X. She included photos of the truly staggering amount of Randy items she owns, including pictures, cardboard cut outs, toys, bed sheets, pillows, and pride flags.

an update to the shrine of my husband, randy marsh!! 👨🏻‍🌾🫶 i spent a lot of time reorganizing and such and i’m so so happy with how it turned out 😢💞 🧵 (1/12) pic.twitter.com/MvFJ30iMxO — Norah ♡ #1 Randy Kisser (@tokitaffy) July 26, 2024

@tokitaffy’s real name is Norah, and she told The Daily Mail that her fixation on Randy started in 2022. “Some people think it’s a little weird, but it’s something that makes me happy, so they don’t judge me and think it’s on brand for me anyways. Most people either have been in shock or supported my love of Randy,” she explained. Norah, who is autistic, added, “I’ve had a lot of autistic people tell me my videos have made them more comfortable being open with their own hyperfixations and that makes me happy.”

The most expensive item in the collection? Probably the “27-inch plushies by ToyFactory,” Norah revealed, “they’re usually sold online for between £80 [$102.85] and £230 [$295.71] depending on who you buy them from.”

Ya ya ya Norah is Randy Marsh’s biggest fan ya ya ya.

