South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut is not only of the most successful TV show-to-movie adaptations ever, it’s also one of the best big screen musicals of all-time (Stephen Sondheim was a fan). Now, 25 years after it taught Americans an important lesson (blame Canada), the South Park movie is returning to theaters for sing-a-long screenings.

Fathom Events is hosting “South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut 25th Anniversary Sing-A-Long” screenings on June 23 and 26, so you can follow the bouncing ball(s), so to speak, to “Mountain Town,” “Kyle’s Mom’s a B*tch,” and “La Resistance (Medley).” You can buy tickets here.

If someone starts talking during the movie, you can tell them to “shut your f*ckin’ face, uncle f*cka.”

Back in 2014, co-songwriter Marc Shaiman spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the stories behind the movie’s songs. For Satan’s power ballad “Up There,” he said, “Trey [Parker] knew what he was doing. That was definitely once again me adding this or that and then getting to orchestrate and arrange and make them sound like what he wanted them to sound like. But that’s Trey. It’s inspired by those Broadway ‘I want’ songs, the ‘Somewhere That’s Green’ type. Or that one from The Little Mermaid.”

You can watch the trailer for South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut below.