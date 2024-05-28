South Park has famously avoided guest stars as much as possible over its 26-seasons-and-counting run on Comedy Central (with certain exceptions), but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a celebrity presence on the show.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have skewered hundreds of famous folks, with Tom Cruise, Barbara Streisand, and Sally Struthers getting it among the worst. But what about the celebs who got off (so to speak) easy?

That question was recently posted on the South Park subreddit. The top response, from user takaoshige, makes the case for R. Kelly. “They could’ve/should’ve torn him apart instead of the Scientology episode,” the comment reads. Other contenders include KoRn (“Their episode was funny and Scooby Doo inspired), Cesar “Dog Whisperer” Millan (“They made him the hero of the episode”), and Tom Brady (“All he did was drink butters creamy goo, take baby laxative, and was solicited for his poop”).

Here’s more:

No one f*cks with Robert Smith.

Brian Boitano

Morgan Freeman got it relatively easy I think

Elon. Especially when you take into account what kind of treatment other billionaire CEOs (like Gates, Bezos or Zuck) got from them.

Lorde ya ya ya

Andrew Tate? There was so much more they could’ve done with him.