The Simpsons are jokingly known for seemingly predicting the future. On the other hand, South Park‘s strongest quality is the writers’ ability to humorously spin current events. In its South Park: The End Of Obesity, the comedy took on weight loss drug Ozempic’s rise and Lizzo’s body positivity advocacy.

Yesterday (May 25), the “Pink” singer took to Instagram to share her reaction to being mentioned in the special. “My worst fear has been actualized,” she said. “I’ve been referenced in a ‘South Park’ episode. I’m so scared.”

To summarizes the segment Lizzo reacted to, Kyle’s mother (Sheila Broflovski) and Stan’s mother (Sharon Marsh) discuss Sheila’s past concerns around her weight. Instead of taking to Ozempic or Mounjaro, Sheila opted for the fictitious diet suppressor, Lizzo. Rather than losing weight, users shake their desire to exercise or care of others opinions.

“That’s crazy,” she said. “I just feel like, ‘Damn. I’m really that b*tch.’ I’m really that b*tch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*ck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f*ck I am. And put it on their cartoon, that’s been around for twenty-five years. I’m really that b*tch. And I showed y’all how to not give a f*ck and I’m going to keep showing y’all not to give a f*ck.”

She closed out her reaction video by singing the episode faux jingle.

Watch the full clip below.

You can watch South Park: The End of Obesity special is available on Paramount+. Find more information here.