The Simpsons has paved the way for other animated shows to outlive us all. Family Guy is entering season 23 (and a new day of the week), while Bob’s Burgers recently concluded its 14th season on Fox. Then there’s South Park. Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Comedy Central series premiered in 1997. Since then, there’s been over 300 episodes, 10 video games, a great movie, and multiple Paramount Plus specials, including “South Park: The End of Obesity,” which is streaming now. Skinny Cartman can’t hurt you… he’s not real… What’s next for Trey and Matt? Besides funneling millions of dollars into Casa Bonita, god bless them, they will eventually begin working on season 27 of South Park. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season, including whether there’s a release date.

Plot Trey Parker and Matt Stone rarely give interviews, so they haven’t said anything about season 27. But even if they went on Hot Ones tomorrow, they wouldn’t have any teases for the new season due to South Park‘s quick production schedule, as covered in the fascinating 6 Days to Air documentary. (Side note: how has Randy Marsh not staged his own Hot Ones yet?) Season 26 covered TikTok, ChatGPT, Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family, and woman-hater Andrew Tate, so what topical references will season 27 have in store? Well, it won’t be Ozempic, that’s for sure. Everything else — including (oh god) the presidential election — is fair game. Cast You know the deal: Trey Parker and Matt Stone voice nearly every character, including Kyle, Stan, Cartman, Kenny, Butters, Randy, etc. The most prominent non-Trey and Matt voice actors are Mona Marshall, April Stewart, and Kimberly Brooks as a majority of the female characters, and Adrien Beard as Token.