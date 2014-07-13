‘South Park’ Is Coming To Hulu, And Why That’s Not Very AWESOM-O

Unlike The Simpsons, at least up until their FXX deal, South Park has embraced the Internet with a passion that rivals Eric Cartman’s love of KFC. Every episode (minus two) of the long-running animated series is on South Park Studios. You have to deal with the occasional ad, but whatever, it’s free. That’s all about to change, though: following the season 18 premiere on September 24th, Hulu Plus will become, to quote Variety, the “exclusive online-streaming home” for South Park.
Hulu cut the deal with South Park Digital Studios, a joint venture between Viacom and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In 2008, the South Park partners launched all seasons of the adult-themed animated show in free, ad-supported format on SouthParkStudios.com — but with the new deal, as of this fall those will be streaming only on the $7.99-per month Hulu Plus.
Starting Saturday, July 12, the entire South Park library will be available for free on Hulu, and will continue to be free on SouthParkStudios.com until Sept. 24. At that point, both Hulu and SouthParkStudios.com will have day-after-air access to new episodes from season 18. In addition, each of the sites will offer a revolving selection of 30 free episodes at any given time. (Via)
In other words, we’re going from 244 episodes for free to 30 episodes for free and 214 that you have to pay for. I’m sure this deal is going to add a few more millions to Matt and Trey’s bank account, and they deserve every penny they get for “Something Wall-Mart This Way Comes” alone. That being said:
boooooo. booooo (wendy) boooooo
i still haven’t forgiven them for taking it off of netflix.
Not sure that was South Park Studios as much as Netflix/Viacom’s fault. If I remember correctly Netflix allowed its licenses with a few companies to expire.
F*** Hulu! I have seen every episode way too many times but i guess now i HAVE to go binge watch while i can.
I’m in the same boat as you – I’ve seen them all so many times but damn it, it’s not enough!
It sucks because you are cheap?
It’s the principle of the thing. I’m sure as hell not paying for it again.
@Bizarro Stormy Who said that?
You did stink. You said you “HAVE” binge watch now while you can. No one is forcing you. You are either too cheap to pay or don’t care enough to torrent. Basically, old episodes of South Park don’t really matter much to you and there is nothing wrong with that.
I’m not too cheap, just not stupid. Not paying $7.99 a month to watch South Park. Hulu is trash, i have had it before.
Keep paying that $150/month cable bill then. Or illegally torrenting.
That’s just terrible.
I have Hulu Plus, but this still sucks ass. Money eventually ruins everything, especially the Internet.
I wonder what kind of traffic southparkstudios got. In all these years, I think I only watched one full episode on the site. Probably 90% of the South Park I watch is from random airings on Comedy Central.
I kinda hate it, but I never did find a way to stream SouthParkStudios on my Roku, so how else can I see it on my TV? My husband has never seen an episode and I want to introduce it to him, but squishing our heads together over my laptop seems lame.
So, what I’m saying is SouthParkStudios needs a Roku channel.
You can buy a cable that connects your laptop and tele.
Because obviously everyone has a laptop and those that do don’t actually want to have the TV on in the background while they are surfing the net on their laptops?
Stormy, you are lame.
Way to not understand a PC’s potential….I would love to watch southparkstudios for years now to kill some time or before bed. I run it on my PC which is then hooked up to my 60″ Mitsubishi along with my 24″ Monitor. Your ignorance to technology is almost annoying to me. I could still browse the internet and do whatever else while having South Park playing on my TV(through my pc).
This hulu shit is lame. It has ads that, at this time, I cant figure out how to block…previous ads were easily blocked by ABP….whatever….ive been meaning to start buying all the DVDS….i guess now is the time.
It’s an option, grumpypants.
@Stormy is Lame
My own hater account?
*cues Zoidberg voice* What a honor.
Seriously? Hulu and Netflix have had South Park for a long time. I imagine that Netflix will keep the rights on other regions. It’s not a big deal to pay for Hulu Plus if you are a cord cutter. I pay $16/month between Hulu and Netflix and that is the entirety of my TV expenses.
Let’s face it, no one wants to watch shows on their computer anyway. We only do it when forced by college dorms or not living on our own. I’m glad that Southparkstudios has had the episodes this long but I think I’ve only ever watched one episode there because I prefer my 55″ screen. Anyone truly desperate to watch on their PC will just be torrenting it anyway.
That was my thought as well. People who hate Hulu generally either have cable, or torrent everything.
i hate hulu because if im paying extra i dont want commercials. i love netflix and amazon prime
You paying, but do you think $8/month from such a small number of people is going to support new content? I hate ads but do you know what hate more? Cheap TV. Reality shows and the vast majority of shit networks put out today. We’ve gotten so much good scripted content the last decade or so that we take it for granted. At least ads on Hulu are minimal.
How many shows started great only to be canceled after a season because cost too much to make? We have a generation that thinks entertainment should be free and now they think is should be commercial-free too. How the fuck is quality content supposed to be funded in 10 years time? Cable companies are bleeding subscribers our generation realizes we don’t need them. I would love to see half the shit on TV disappear but I’m guess it would be the wrong half that went away.
Also, Prime and Networks aren’t giving you TV shows the day after they air like Hulu is. With Amazon Instant or iTunes or any of the others you are paying for individual season passes.
@bizarro stormy, I feel like you and I would get along well. I’ve been shouting the same things at my friends for a few years now. PREACH.
Stormy, you are lame.
Way to not understand a PC’s potential….I would love to watch southparkstudios for years now to kill some time or before bed. I run it on my PC which is then hooked up to my 60″ Mitsubishi along with my 24″ Monitor. Your ignorance to technology is almost annoying to me. I could still browse the internet and do whatever else while having South Park playing on my TV(through my pc).
This hulu shit is lame. It has ads that, at this time, I cant figure out how to block…previous ads were easily blocked by ABP….whatever….ive been meaning to start buying all the DVDS….i guess now is the time.
You know what I love, that you created a profile just trying troll me. I assume you have a normal account but are too afraid to speak you mind. That’s sad but mostly funny.
Who gives a shit that you have your PC hooked in an of setup 99.9% of the population doesn’t bother with? That’s not relevant to how most people use the technology, which is the whole point. I used to have a projector I blasted on the wall above my 40″ screen so I would play games and watch tv or movies or hook my laptop up to it. So what? Very few people have resources and/or knowledge to do so.
You can’t have ad-free shows AND TV you don’t have to pay for in any way. That’s a model where no one makes any money.
its called BAD SERVICE…yes no one is forcing…but nobody DESERVES a shitty service…
never open a business…I’ve seen your kind… so selfish and egoistic… who never listens to customers’ needs… ALWAYS ANSWERS WITH “DEAL WIT IT..” ur scum of the earth…have a nice day
Stormy you are an idiot. Most people I know these days plug their TV into their computer. It is a simple thing called HDMI. Not all that technical. I think you are the one that is behind the times. Welcome to 2014. You realize TV services are losing costumers these days, because people 30 and younger don’t see much of a point in having Cable TV. Fool
I like SP and I have Hulu Plus. I care zero amounts about any of this news.
that boat you’re in. I’m in it too. If anything it’s just going to be easier to stream it on my TV through the Hulu Plus I already pay for.
I’ve seen them all anyway. When are the new episodes going to disappoint me?
Uhhhh torrent?
The problem I have with this is paid exclusivity. People like to talk shit about being cheap bit as the number of streaming options grow cutting the cord becomes just as expensive as cable if you want to see all your favorite shows.It reminds me of when Blockbuster and Hollywood started competing for exclusive rentals. Hollywood killed the two local video stores in my town so whenever Blockbuster had an exclusive new release my only option to watch it day and date was buy it or torrent it. That’s what got me into torrenting in the first place.
Hey, remember when Trey Parker and Matt Stone wrote an entire episode about how it was stupid for the writer’s union to strike over Internet streaming and try and get a chunk of that? I wonder if that episode will be available for streaming.
Ha!
South Park Studios
[powered by Hulu]
Technically, they’ve ALWAYS been on Hulu.
ASSHOLES!!!!
…. Wait, can you hear it? [Skyrim Theme] They’re returning….
South Park FAN SITES UPLOADING THE EPISODES FOR FREE VIEWING! THEY”RE RETURNING!!!!
Well…. At some point or another, the reason we barely see any south park episodes on the free fan streaming sites similar to family guy and simpsons is because South Park studios always posted their episodes to be viewed for free online, which I relied on as a source of entertainment while I was in college and didn’t have much to access any better shows.
With this new premium BS coming around the corner; People are going to start creating South Park streaming sites and I hope they do.
Didn’t the guy that ran that fan site with all the Simpson’s episodes get sued into oblivion? Poor Canadian bastard. Governments are cracking down and the internet is becoming less free every day. It’s a tragedy but my son will not likely be enjoying the same internet that I’ve known. Free streaming sites don’t give millions in political donations like Comcast or the big studios do.
do you know how easy it is to get free hulu? use bing rewards [www.bing.com] and get free hulu every month. i havent payed for over a year.
thats just asking for too much.
This move is just encouraging folks to illegally download the episodes, all of which are available & easy to find. I tried watching one episode of it on HULU, and it was filled with way too many fucking commercials. At least on Comedy Central my Firefox would block the ads. Fuck this! I guess my days of legally watching it online for free are over.
So will the new season 18 episodes be free on southparkstudios?
or just record it all on tv and if you have cable or some other bullshit idk DIRECTV ftw xD