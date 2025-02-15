How has the South Park subreddit been passing the time during the long wait between seasons 26 and 27? Well, the top post from the past year reads in part, “100 hours well spent,” and it shows stained glass versions of the anime-style depictions of Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny from the classic season 8 episode “Good Times With Weapons.” It’s really cool! But I think I speak for all South Park fans when I say this: we’re ready for new episodes.

Plot

Here’s a few things we know about South Park season 27:

1. It won’t be the final season.

During a conversation with Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw last year, South Park co-creator Matt Stone said, “We don’t have an end in sight… I will say, honestly, it’s because it is still such an awesome sandbox. You know, we are working on a movie right now, a live-action movie, and when we get back to South Park, it is going to be like, ‘Oh, right, here we go.’ I cannot wait to hang out with those characters again, to be cheesy about it, but we love doing South Park.”

2. There will be no more Trump jokes.

“We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone told Vanity Fair. “Obviously, it’s f*cking important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun.” Co-creator Trey Parker added, “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”

3. Blame Canada, I mean, Kendrick Lamar

Last year was the only second time since South Park premiered in 1997 that an entire calendar year went by without a new episode (“The End of Obesity” doesn’t count, as it was special). Why was that? It has to do with the movie that Stone mentioned earlier. “We are working on a movie. We are doing a movie with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free and their company [pgLang],” he said. “And we are working on it, and it will hopefully come out July 4th weekend, opposite Jurassic Park which is pretty funny.” Stone said that Lamar is “very involved, and Dave Free is very, very involved. Every day they are working on it. But that is what we are doing, and then we will do South Park.”

Cast

If you’re reading a post about season 27 of South Park (hi!), chances are high that you know Trey Parker and Matt Stone voice nearly every character on the show. But there a few exceptions, including Mona Marshall, April Stewart, and Kimberly Brooks as most of the ladies, and Adrien Beard as Token.