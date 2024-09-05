South Park is taking a rare year off from new episodes. Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker confirmed to Vanity Fair that the long-running animated series won’t return until 2025. The only new South Park content (to use a word that I’m sure Randy Marsh would say unironically — I’ll have to ask his biggest fan) in 2024 is Paramount+’s “The End of Obesity” special from May.

Why wait until next year? As you might imagine, it’s because of the election.

“We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone explained. “Obviously, it’s f*cking important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun.” Parker added, “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”

The South Park guys also mentioned that they’re waiting for parent company Paramount to “figure all their sh*t out.” But “honestly,” Stone said, waiting out an election — especially another Trump election — is “on purpose.”

The best South Park episodes in recent memory aren’t topical, but rather, they find inspiration from other places, like fan art or getting old. Besides, it’s not like Parker and Stone don’t have other projects to focus on, including a documentary about Cartman’s favorite restaurant Casa Bonita and their movie with Kendrick Lamar, which is scheduled to come out July 4, 2025.

