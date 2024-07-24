Here’s everything we know about The Untitled South Park Guys and Kendrick Lamar Project, which is what I’m calling it until an official title is revealed.

Kendrick Lamar was already one of the greatest rappers of all-time before he came after Drake. But following “Euphoria,” “6:16 In LA,” and “Not Like Us,” well, he’s still one of the greatest rappers ever, and also one of the funniest. “Why you trollin’ like a bitch? Ain’t you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor” gets me every time. Lamar’s pairing with the South Park creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, on a feature-length film seemed like an usual pairing when it was announced in 2022, but not so much anymore.

Plot

The Untitled South Park Guys and Kendrick Lamar Project is an original live-action comedy that will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” Entertainment Weekly reported in 2022. The script is from long-time South Park writer, producer, and voice-of-Towelie, Vernon Chatman. (He also created MTV2’s Wonder Showzen and Adult Swim’s The Heart, She Holler.)

Lamar and Dave Free will produce The Untitled South Park Guys and Kendrick Lamar Project through their company PGLang, while Stone and Parker produce for Park County.

“I’m excited to announce that we’re going into production this summer on a [comedy] from the creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker,” Paramount film chief Brian Robbins said at CinemaCon earlier this year. “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks when it hits theaters on July 4, 2025.”

Parker and Stone are three-fourths of the way to an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). All they’re missing is an Oscar — could this be it?

Cast

It’s unclear if Lamar, Parker, or Stone will appear in the film, but don’t expect to see Kanye West or Barbra Streisand (what a movie that would be).