Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Mel B, may have risen to fame as “Scary Spice,” but the English singer/songwriter says her terrifying-sounding Spice Girls alter ego has got nothing on the real-life version of James Corden. Hmmm… where have we heard this before?

As The Wrap reports, Brown appeared as a guest on the latest edition of the British talk show The Big Narstie Show, where co-host ​​Mo Gilligan asked her to publicly out the “biggest dickhead she’d ever met.” Brown didn’t hesitate in her answer—and she didn’t choose just one person: “So, there’s a few,” she said. “James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J, and me.”

While throwing herself into the mix was sort of a surprise, as was naming fellow Spice Girl Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell (with whom Brown had a one-night stand), Corden’s inclusion wasn’t raising any eyebrows.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with, whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” Brown explained of her disdain for the Cats star. “We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

OK, so it’s not the juiciest answer. But given Keith McNally’s recent decision to ban Corden from perennial New York City brunch hotspot Balthazar for being what the famed restaurateur described as an “abusive… tiny cretin of a man,” is anyone really surprised?

It also explains why, when the U.S. and England recently met up at The World Cup, Corden became the unwitting booby prize.

Brown’s episode of The Big Narstie Show airs on the U.K.’s Channel 4 tonight.

(Via The Wrap)