The planned Spice Girls reunion just took an interesting turn, and it tangentially involves Piers Morgan. Mel B, aka Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, recently spoke to the celebrity journalist for his show Life Stories, when she blurted out the claim that she and Geri Horner, née Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, once had a one-night stand.

The alleged tryst allegedly occurred back in the day, somewhere between 1994 and 2000, before the Spice Girls parted ways. “We were best friends. It just happened,” Brown told Morgan. She added that Halliwell “is going to hate me for this, because she is all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it. She had great boobs.”

Morgan tried to press Brown, to see if they had multiple visitations, to which Brown said, “Oh, stop it, you pervert.” Melanie C, aka Melanie Chisholm, aka Sporty Spice, was also in attendance, and later admitted, “This is all new to me.”

Halliwell has yet to comment on Brown’s claim, though, as per The Daily Mail, she did speak about Brown in some detail in 2010 — again to Piers Morgan. Back then said of Brown, “She’s absolutely gorgeous, even more gorgeous in real life. She has great boobs… she’s got an amazing bottom.”