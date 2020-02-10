Getty Image
Movies

James Corden And Rebel Wilson Saved Their Claws-Baring ‘Cats’ Review For The Oscars

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Cats was supposed to be an Oscars contender for Universal. Then it came out.

Tom Hooper’s baffling musical, starring Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, and Jennifer Hudson as singing and dancing felines, had its For Your Consideration campaign pulled after it was greeted with dismal reviews and low box office receipts. Reviews like, “A sinister, all-time disaster from which no one emerges unscathed,” and, “A boring disaster filled with joyless pussies.” Much of the cast has distanced itself from “that weird-ass movie,” as Swift put it, which made a surprise appearance at the 92nd Academy Awards.

While handing out the award for Best Visual Effects, James Corden and Rebel Wilson came out on stage while dressed as Bustopher Jones and Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat. (He sings “Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town” and she belts out “Jennyanydots: The Old Gumbie Cat,” because Andrew Lloyd Webber is that on the nose.) “As cast members of the motion picture Cats,” Wilson said, “nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.” With all due respect to the hard-working VFX team, good joke. Corden and Wilson also batted at the microphone stand, because cats.

Even Knives Out got in on the fun:

For a full list of Oscar winners, click here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Want To Understand The ‘Joe Rogan Experience’? Here Are The Episodes To Start With
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×