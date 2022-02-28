Squid Game was an absolute juggernaut on Netflix, pulling in record breaking views that paved the way for a second season, and now, the Korean series is proving to be just as powerful of a force on the awards circuit. Both of the show’s leads, Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-yeon locked down the awards for Drama Series Actor and Drama Series Actress, respectively. It was historic wins all-around as Squid Game became the first non-English-language and first Korean series to score a win at the SAG Awards.

Both Lee and Jung beat out such power hitters as the cast of Succession, Elisabeth Moss, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston. The show also won for stunts over high-budget Marvel series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki and the martial arts-heavy Cobra Kai. In fact, Squid Game only lost one of the categories it was nominated for: Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, which went to Succession.

Naturally, Lee and Jung were blown away by their wins, and they hope to see more Korean content make it to American audiences. Via Deadline:

“I think it’s just the beginning. There [is] a lot of amazing Korean content that’s just as entertaining and touching as Squid Game,” he said via an interpreter, “so I ask that you look out for [it], show us a lot of love and continue to watch a lot of great Korean content.”

Squid Game is available for streaming on Netflix.

