Stephen Colbert Interviewed Eminem While Hosting A Public Access Show In Michigan

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In a happy mix of The Chris Gethard Show and Will Ferrell’s “what the hell?” beer ads, Stephen Colbert recently visited Monroe, Mich., where he hosted a public access show.

Why? To prepare for The Late Show, which premieres on September 8. But also because he’s Stephen Colbert, and if Stephen Colbert wants to travel to a city with 20,000 residents and interview the hosts of Only in Monroe and, oh yeah, Eminem, he can. And did!

(Via Splitsider)