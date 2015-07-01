Stephen Colbert Interviewed Eminem While Hosting A Public Access Show In Michigan

In a happy mix of The Chris Gethard Show and Will Ferrell’s “what the hell?” beer ads, Stephen Colbert recently visited Monroe, Mich., where he hosted a public access show.
Why? To prepare for The Late Show, which premieres on September 8. But also because he’s Stephen Colbert, and if Stephen Colbert wants to travel to a city with 20,000 residents and interview the hosts of Only in Monroe and, oh yeah, Eminem, he can. And did!
(Via Splitsider)
holy shit that Yelp review/war segment
please have stuff like that on the Late Show
Perfect, every minute of this is PHENOMENAL! You can tell he got Eminem to crack a couple of times.
The voiceover guy for the downtown Monroe ad sounds like Zack Woods.