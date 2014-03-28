Stephen Colbert Responds To The Unnecessary #CancelColbert Movement

Andy Warhol once said, “In the future, everybody will be world famous for fifteen minutes.” No offense, Andy, but it’s more like, “In the future, everybody will be accused of being racist on Twitter for fifteen minutes.” Stephen Colbert’s fifteen minutes are happening now, after the PC police grew outraged over an out-of-context, Mickey Rooney-approved “Ching-Chong Ding-Dong” tweet. Removed from the joke itself, that sounds kind of bad, but it’s actually part of a satirical bit Colbert’s been doing for years.
To note: “Ching Chong Ding Dong” has been a Colbert Report staple since the show’s launch in 2005, and is a fairly meta bit wherein Stephen Colbert’s pundit character pretends to be another character (a bucktoothed Chinaman stereotype), and sees nothing wrong with it because “there’s a difference between me and a character I’m doing.” (Via)
Not Colbert’s finest material, but certainly not racist, either. As for the tweet that launched a thousand…these: it came from The Colbert Report‘s Twitter, not Colbert’s personal account.
Colbert himself responded, too.
In conclusion: if you’re gonna fire Colbert, make it a good reason, like starring in The Love Guru.
(Just kidding, he’s great in that otherwise garbage-puddle of a film.)
Good lord, some people have really gotten thin skinned ever since they finished building the railroads.
BBUUURRRNNNN!!! No seriously, a lot of people got really bad sunburns from that project.
Dock that Chink a day’s pay for napping on the job
We still dont want the Irish.
Well folks looks like we’re all going to Hell…
(puts on sunglasses)
ON WHEELS!
I believe Asian American is the preferred nomenclature, Dude.
That’s Dude-American to you.
In Canada are they “Asian-Canadians”? I always wondered how they handle PC racial nomenclature in other countries: African-Mexicans?
if it’s got your shows name which is also your name, and a blue check mark by it on twitter, it’s yours. and you’re accountable. period.
GET OUT PC POLICE
Accountable because some people don’t get his type of satire?
who would’ve figured that “ching chong ding dong” would offend anyone. wonder what’s next “kikey silverberg”, “sambo slave”, “suq machuchi” ? hi-larious.
Righteous Axe: you have a skill as a racist fantasy football team name generator. With the internet being what it is, this could be a lucrative talent to cash in on.
“suq machuchi” was a username someone employed when donating to Stephens PAC, which he repeated on air, broke character and doubled over because he found it so hilarious. Many of us did not. If anyone ever uttered the words “ching chong ding dong” where i come from, they wouldn’t be making it home that night.
@righteous axe The joke was Suq Madiq, then he made up Liqa Madiq and Muncha Macuchi. He laughed at the last one because they put a picture of his mother in law on the screen as he read that name, without warning him.
You can do it with “white” names too: BJ Cobbledick, Dick Trasher, Rusty Kuntz, Major Horny (this one was in the phone book in my town growing up… he got prank called a lot)
Get a sense of humor, because Suq Machuchi is hilarious.
You sound like a fun guy
They “wouldn’t be making it home that night”? Really? So you, what, kill or kidnap people that make jokes in poor taste? Cool stuff.
@bowinski : that part with the mother in law, i didn’t know (makes a bit of difference)
@KevinOnEarth : talk shit, get hit
No. They wouldn’t be making it home because in his town all the taxi drivers were Oriental .. or something.
I prefer Shlomo Kikenberg myself
Talk shit, get hit?
Sounds like assault to me. Because assault is much better than a joke made in poor taste.
Christ rightous, did you even watch the clip in which he used the obvious parody of a name, or are you just adding to the chorus of dipshits that read the tweet out of context? The use of “Ching-Chong Ding-Dong” was intended to highlight the hollowness of Dan Snyder’s attempts to appease Native Americans that are offended by the Redskins name.
It was a means to an end that anyone with half a mind to recognize sarcasm, satire, or how two concepts relate (i.e., the overt caricature of Ching-Chong Ding-Dong and Dan Snyder) wouldn’t have been offended by. That said, if you’re still offended by it, then you and the rest of the thin-skinned #CancelColbert brigade better start beating on Steve Carrell’s door for his Ping character on The Office. After all, context be damned when there’s some good ol’ offense to be taken.
“Talk shit, get hit” is something the pussy standing behind the big guy says.
@righteous axe it sounds like you are well versed in Colbert knowledge . . . which makes it all the stranger that you are getting so upset about this.
I would have something more clever to say but my brain is on fire from your HOT STEAMY Taek on the situation.
y’all maybe right, i woke up cranky. sue me.
If I could find a way, I would. You worthless motherfucker.
I’ve kinda hemmed and hawed on this one. Because my initial reaction is “well, yeah, it’s satire.” But it’s still a race joke. While the punchline was supposed to be Dan Snyder, the bigger joke is “ha ha Asian stereotypes!”
If he would have said “The Darkie Chitlins Foundation for Sensitivity to Negros or Whatever”, he’d be gone in a heartbeat, and nobody would have flinched.
Fuck anyone who doesnt understand this bit. It’s intentionally cringe-worthy, and Colbert has the balls to go there. Deal with it.
Honest question, what stereotype did that tweet play on? I get its irony in ching chong/sensitivity, but where is the stereotype? Your chitlins example I get includes a stereotype so am I just missing something on the Asian one?
It is pretty much his entire bit. He pretends to be someone and amps up the dumb things they do to show how dumb they are. In this case he is doing something obviously racist and pretending it isn’t (just like the redskins owner). You look at it and can tell it is racist and see how ridiculous it is that people could do something like that and not know.
It’s worth noting, he only did the character once and it was early on in the show’s run. He hasn’t done it since, mostly because same people who are complaining about this, complained about it then. When he ever brings it up, he just plays that original clip.
I know the bit. I like the bit. He’s highlighting the idiocy of right-wing talk pundits. Trust me, I work in talk radio… I *live* the bit.
But it’s like cooking with garlic: you have to be careful to make sure your original dish doesn’t get overpowered. The original slam was on Dan Snyder, but the bit becomes (particularly when it was taken out of context through the Tweet) “haha ching chong ding dong, asians do talk funny”.
It’s very similar to what happened to Bill Corbett about a year ago with his “Tranny/Transformer” tweet. You make the joke, thinking it’s about one thing, but you find yourself surprised when people zeroed in on something else entirely.
So we just don’t make race jokes at all anymore? Come on.
It’s weird to me how the people who seem to be complaining about this the most are also usually the some people who yell about “the PC police”
I’m willing to bet that for most of the people complaining, it’s just about “their” side and not a principle. Colbert is perceived as a liberal, so the stick-up-the-but faction of conservatives look at this as a chance to take down someone on the other side. Similar behavior to how the liberal panties-in-a-wad contingent can get.
I don’t even know that it needs to involve politics. People are babies. Those same outraged folk, voicing their concerns over Twitter, probably have a timeline full of Miley Cyrus twerk jokes and nothing about Paula Deen. Because until it hits home they don’t give a shit. Give me a break.
I dunno… I love Colbert, but being Asian, I normally don’t get offended by things as long as their funny. My friends make Asian jokes about me all the time and as long as its funny its alright. But some Mexican dude I didn’t know tried to add on by saying hahaha chinky eyes… He got a dirty look and didn’t open his mouth for the next 3 hours.
Colbert, as much as I love his stuff, wasn’t very funny here. If you’re gonna be offensive, the joke better land. Whoever sent that tweet out was the idiot piling on and should seriously be reprimanded.
Oh, gee. Conservatives are using any means necessary to attack people they hate. I’m BLOWN THE FUCK AWAY.
Can we just go back to #cancelnickcannon, please?
I’m pushing for #firenickcannonoutofacannon
[24.media.tumblr.com]
The joke as a whole is pretty funny but here’s a thought, if you don’t want your joke to be taken out of context, perhaps don’t tweet it…you know…out of context.
No, no, people need to dry the f*ck up. Also, a format that limits your response isn’t the best medium for context, but the real point here is people need to dry the f*ck up. And possibly also look for a little context themselves. It’s not like it’s hard to find it, what with the google and all.
I think the real point is that the joke was tweet out of context which was very important for this type of joke. It’s the same as Dan Aykryod tweeting, “Nigger” “Dead Honky” without at least providing a link.
Yeah folks are overreacting, but at least a little bit of the blame is on the Colbert Report for not putting it into the appropriate context.
I put zero blame on Colbert because: 1. I’m not a gutless moron. 2. I understand his character. Also:
[www.uproxx.com]
I think there is a small degree of culpability here. It just could have been presented better, that’s all.
People are still idiots, but 30 seconds of adding a link would have probably prevented all this.
Oh, fuck everybody.
For real.
Lol a motto to live by. They do provide the Taeks that keep me forever entertained and laughing at the pathetically stupid though so it’s not a complete loss.
Something to keep in mind, among the initial people responding to that since deleted tweet was a girl who accused Colbert of having a pro-genocide agenda with this joke. She thinks Colbert wants to kill the Chinese. That is an Olympic long jump world record leap of idiocy right there. Errbody else is just bitchin’ because they feel like bitchin’.
women be shoppin’ am I right?
Also, you know what replaces Colbert if he’s canceled? Mencia. Dunham. Etc. So stop it.
At least none of their material can be accused of being racially based…
@irish hahahahahahahahaha. Booood light bro
All of a sudden everyone is screaming about Twitter witch hunts when it’s one of their own.
There is some truth to this. Its not that the witch hunt in this case is correct, it isn’t. Rather, its how many folks who are looking at this one with sober and rational reflection (because they like the show) unthinkingly hopped on the outrage bandwagon when it was someone they disliked?
So much truth. Twitter and Tumblr are only “internet outrage machines” when it’s bashing someone they like.
T&T are pretty much always annoying no matter who their protest of the week is against.
[www.youtube.com]
Stephen is a master at using volatile racial humor to prove larger socially productive points. The hordes of idiots online defending him, however, are not.
I bet tonights Colbert Report is gonna be awesome
It only airs Monday through Thursday
It’s just sad that there are multiple people who have been forced out of their jobs and companies boycotted due to tasteless jokes, but this is just met by “if you’re offended then you just don’t understand the home” Nevermind the fact Colbert just threw an intern under the bus
lol wut
This is just yellow journalism.
That was sorid.
Satire just flies over some people’s heads, doesn’t it?
5 minutes on here and the strength of the taeks is nearing code “Mariotti” good thing I don’t have a twitter account. Literally one million guys.
I guess these are the same people who get upset by Onion articles? Seriously, imagine if all that wasted effort was put into planting trees or something.
They’re actually the people from the Onion’s “American Voices” segment come to life.
If you cancel Colbert, every TV network in the US will be backing truckloads of money up to his door.
The people bitching about the initial instigator taking abuse are the worst. This twitter activist cunt is either the biggest fucking idiot on Twitter or being so intentionally ignorant and driven by her own self-serving agenda that the only thing she deserves is to be hit by a fucking bus.
What I’m saying is that she deserves to be attacked on Twitter for being stupid just like every other idiot on Twitter. And her supporters are just as stupid and just as deserving of scorn for enabling this bullshit.