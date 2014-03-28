Stephen Colbert Responds To The Unnecessary #CancelColbert Movement

#Stephen Colbert
03.28.14 4 years ago 74 Comments

Andy Warhol once said, “In the future, everybody will be world famous for fifteen minutes.” No offense, Andy, but it’s more like, “In the future, everybody will be accused of being racist on Twitter for fifteen minutes.” Stephen Colbert’s fifteen minutes are happening now, after the PC police grew outraged over an out-of-context, Mickey Rooney-approved “Ching-Chong Ding-Dong” tweet. Removed from the joke itself, that sounds kind of bad, but it’s actually part of a satirical bit Colbert’s been doing for years.

To note: “Ching Chong Ding Dong” has been a Colbert Report staple since the show’s launch in 2005, and is a fairly meta bit wherein Stephen Colbert’s pundit character pretends to be another character (a bucktoothed Chinaman stereotype), and sees nothing wrong with it because “there’s a difference between me and a character I’m doing.” (Via)

Not Colbert’s finest material, but certainly not racist, either. As for the tweet that launched a thousand…these: it came from The Colbert Report‘s Twitter, not Colbert’s personal account.

colbert tweet

colbert tweet 2

colbert tweet 3

Colbert himself responded, too.

colbert tweet 4

In conclusion: if you’re gonna fire Colbert, make it a good reason, like starring in The Love Guru.

colbert guru

(Just kidding, he’s great in that otherwise garbage-puddle of a film.)

Via Mediaite

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSRACISMSTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert report

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP