Stephen Colbert Actually Took A Selfie During His Appearance On ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’

It is pretty clear that Jimmy Fallon killed it last night with his first run on The Tonight Show. He outclassed Will Smith with some fancy dancing and had a parade of cameos to boot. He’s certainly come a long way since the fresh faced giggle box that used to roam the halls of SNL, raiding couch cushions to find a quarter.

But who really won last night? Stephen Tyrone Colbert, that’s who. Not only did he provide the best joke during the $100 dollar bet sequence (although the person in the Joan Rivers costume was a hoot), but he also managed to document it all on Twitter with this selfie.

Welcome to 11:30, Jimmy. Hope you like the taste of copper and tears!