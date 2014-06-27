Stephen Colbert’s Chat With Paul Rudd Is Why He’ll Be A Great ‘Late Show’ Host

Paul Rudd dropped by The Colbert Report last night to promote David Wain’s must-see They Came Together, co-starring Amy Poehler and New York City. Midway through the interview, which took up half the episode, Stephen Colbert dropped his shtick, and became the kind of affable host I think we’re going to see on The Late Show. He told an adorable anecdote about the time Rudd sang “Oops!… I Did It Again” with his daughter, and kept repeating how nice of a gentlemen the future Ant Man star is. Colbert kept things funny throughout, though (“Are you an asshole who’s a great actor, or are you a really nice guy who’s a terrible actor?”), and by the end of the chat, both he and Rudd couldn’t stop giggling.
I think this Colbert fella’s gonna be OOOOOOOOOK.
I’ve always though interviewing was where Stephen shined. You can’t claim he’s funny or talented because of his writers during the interview portions, and he’s always funniest and smartest during his interviews. He’s not funny because of his take on politics, the guy is just plain funny. He’s also one of the ballsiest comedians out there, he takes it to people right to their face.
He’s a national treasure and I’m glad he’s finally getting his due.
I won’t deny that Colbert is a national treasure, but finally getting his due?
I think his four Emmys for the “Colbert Report,” three for “The Daily Show” and two Grammys are enough proof that the man has been incredibly respected for a decade.
Let’s not forget that “They Came Together” is the first movie David Wain’s made with Michael Showalter since the incredible “Wet Hot American Summer.”
whatever he does it’s going to be gold. I’ll miss him on Colbert Report though
I laughed pretty hard at “a vicious homage.” Colbert brought out the best in Rudd. He’s gonna be great on The Late Show.
Is Rudd poking fun at Spike Lee’s recent “you ain’t supposed to watch movies on an iphone” comments?
I can’t tell who was more “America’s treasure”-y in that interview, Rudd or Colbert. Too close to call.
Welp. That was delightful.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Colbert enjoy an interview this much.