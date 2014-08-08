Steve Buscemi’s Creepy Elementary School Yearbook Photo Is A Thing To Behold

Jesse David Fox over at Vulture unearthed Steve Buscemi’s 6th grade elementary school year book photo and it basically looks exactly what you would have expected Steve Buscemi to look like as a child. He writes:
Steve Buscemi and my mom grew up in Valley Stream, Long Island, at the same time. They didn’t go to the same elementary school — Buscemi went to Clearstream; my mom went to Forest Road (where I also went years later) — but they shared a school district — District 30. As a result, they were in the same yearbook, which, fortunately, my mom kept.
The tragedy here is that Buscemi didn’t get his start in acting as a child, because can you even imagine how many “creepy child” roles were criminally robbed of boy Steve Buscemi? If only we could go back in time and remake the The Munsters. Boy Steve Buscemi > Butch Patrick times a million.
Who let a ventriloquist dummy go to school?
Da doy dought da dasketdall.
@Gosh Zilla
You win the “I’m Embarrassed That I Laughed So Unbelievably Hard At That” award for the month.
yes gosh ROFL amazing
lmao
That’s the picture of a kid who just tortured a stray cat.
I was hoping John Waters had a creepy yearbook picture too, but looks pretty normal in his 8th grade picture
[robertmaier.us]
Are we sure he’s not related to Peter Lorre?
Here’s a candid photo of Buscemi from the same time period, I’m assuming.
[www.theprospect.net]
(this never gets old)
hahaha what is that from
Looks like concept art for a Tim Burton character.
Are we sure that’s not Eugene Mirman?
[eugenemirman.com]
He’s funny looking. In a general way
More than most people, even.
Just watched ‘Tales from the Darkside: The Movie’ last night too. I think him with the Mushroom Hairbowl is also creepy and a thing to behold.
would ya do me?.i’d do me.
The guy is an Awesome actor,he is a class act and is a decent person!! Hollywood is so bias and shallow regarding how people look!! Steve you are one of my all time favourites!! You and Vince rock!!
Rolling rocks and breaking hearts since sixth grade!
Look like he wearing a mask
I see it!
excellent Smithers
Mmmm… Peanut butter and gumballs! Good combo!
I took a Red Eye from L.A. to NY sitting next to Steve Buscemi. Talked all night. He is so different from his creepy roles. Sweet, sensitive and funny. He invited me to the music video shoot he was doing two days later in conjunction with the movie he had just directed. When I got there, he introduced me to his father and a few people in the cast. Like I said, sweet.
I’m gonna go out on a limb here….are you an attractive female?