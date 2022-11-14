After delivering the wildly successful Stranger Things 4, which brought in a monster amount of views and cemented the series as a pop culture juggernaut, The Duffer Brothers are gearing up to bring their epic Hawkins story to a close with the fifth and final season. They reportedly plan to build on the massive scale of the blockbuster fourth season but also bring back some of that season one magic. During a fan event on Sunday, the sibling creative team opened up about their ambitious plans for Stranger Things 5 and how their pitch had Netflix execs in tears.

“We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying,” Matt Duffer told the crowd. “The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.”

Stranger Things producer (and future Deadpool 3 director) Shawn Levy backed up the tears story and praised the Duffers for their commitment to the characters. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script — I’m paralyzed with fear that I’ll spoil anything but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic and there’s so much about the ’80s and the supernatural and the genre, it’s about these people, it’s about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that’s always been the lifeblood of Stranger Things.”

While the character-centric but still epic take on Stranger Things 5 sounds awesome, no one mentioned the term “Vecnussy,” so right off the bat we have concerns about the show losing its way. Fame changed you, Stranger Things.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)