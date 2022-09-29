Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Di Caprio. Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson. Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst. Cinema history is rife with director-actor teams — pairs that inspire the best in each other, who can’t stop teaming up. After over two decades in the industry, Ryan Reynolds seems to have found his director: Shawn Levy, who directed him in two of his most recent movies, namely Free Guy and The Adam Project. But what is Levy’s role in one of Reynolds’ next big films, Deadpool 3?

As per Collider, Levy is taking the reins of the threequel, which has changed directors with each entry. The first was helmed by Tim Miller; the second by John Wick 1’s David Leitch. How will Levy — who started off with family comedies like Big Fat Liar, Cheaper by the Dozen, and the Night at the Museum trilogy, as well as Stranger Things — handle a renegade superhero movie that gleefully leans into the R rating? It will remain to be seen.

Technically, Ryan Reynolds as playing Deadpool well before he made 2016’s Deadpool. The actor’s comic book movie debut came in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which he played Wade Wilson, aka Weapon XI, better known to Marvel readers as — that’s right — Deadpool. With Deadpool 3, Reynolds comes full circle, in a way: It reunites him with Wolverine star — and his own fellow fake feudee — Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool 3 is due to his theaters on September 6, 2024.