‘Stranger Things’ Will Have ‘Very Long,’ Movie-Length Episodes In Season 5

The final season of Stranger Things is only eight episodes long. But there will be a lot of action (and heartbreak) in those “very long” episodes,” according to Maya Hawke.

“We’re making basically eight movies,” the actress, who plays Robin on the Netflix series, said on a recent episode of the Podcrushed podcast. “Season four and season five are very connected. Season four had a part I and part II because they separated them, so the last two episodes came out at a different time, which is unusual for streaming. But this is its own season. It is a continuation, but it’s the finale. And it has been a long time since last season.”

It sure has: the last new episode premiered exactly two years ago today.

The voice of Anxiety in Inside Out 2 continued, “Our showrunners, Matt and Ross [Duffer], take a lot of responsibility. They have an amazing team of writers, but they’re very involved. They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and so it takes a long time to write each season, and a long time to shoot them.”

Thankfully, Hawke compared the final season to “basically eight movies,” instead of calling it an eight-hour movie (this is very much a thing). Because who wants to watch an eight-hour movie? No offense, Heremias: (Book One: Legend of the Lizard Princess). In case you’re wondering, there’s not a Book Two.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix for season five in 2025.

