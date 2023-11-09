The sequel to Disney/Pixar‘s Inside Out is heading to theaters next year, which means audiences get to experience the mind of a 13-year-old through the lens of her feelings and emotions. It should be the scariest horror movie of 2024.

With an older Riley comes new emotions, ones which Joy, Fear, Anger, Sadness, and Disgust are not used to. Inside Out 2 will feature a new group of emotions, including Anxiety.

An estimated 15 million adults in the U.S. struggle with anxiety, so of course a movie with a character called Anxiety was bound to get some heated opinions, and that’s when people turn to the internet. Anxiety will be voiced by Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke, and it seems like she has reached her target demographic in the form of Gen Z Twitter users who are into this whole idea.

when you’re mean to me, this is who you’re being mean to https://t.co/nBnIqy9oIb — eli (@loveforcaptnswn) November 9, 2023

it’s killing me the most that Maya Hawke would wear this outfit too https://t.co/CgCENGGgXc — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) November 9, 2023

So, this little ugly mf is responsible for my suffering and emotional turmoil. https://t.co/D9joZ53Kxh pic.twitter.com/9zfwjj7hos — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) November 9, 2023

telling my therapist the only anxiety i know is maya hawke https://t.co/XmLMIA1BFf — rubi 𐦍 (@mayasweetooth) November 9, 2023

maya hawke and anxiety trending has me CRESAED — e✨ (@tactlessheart) November 9, 2023

Obviously, some people aren’t on board with introducing Anxiety as a cute little animated character, but they have failed to consider that this is a movie for children who have never heard of these concepts before, so maybe let’s just hear them out for a little bit?