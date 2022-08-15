The Stranger Things creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, have vowed to include fewer new characters in the final season of the Netflix series. “We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess,” Ross said. It’s a good thing they waited until season five, otherwise we never would have been introduced to Eddie Munson.

The breakout character of season four (much to the delight of Metallica’s bank account) is played by Joseph Quinn, who comes across as a delightful person. The actor’s rise to magazine profile-fame seemingly came out of nowhere, but five years before making his Stranger Things debut, Quinn was on an even bigger show: Game of Thrones.

Quinn played Koner, a House Stark soldier, in season seven’s “The Spoils of War.” That’s the episode where Arya Stark returns after five years to Winterfell, where she receives a chilly welcome. “Arya Stark’s dead,” Koner tells the very much alive Arya, not realizing who she is. “It’s cold. We’re busy. So, you know, best f*ck off,” he adds. Eventually, Arya gets her way by intimidating Koner and the other doofus guard who’s supposed to protect Winterfell. If only the Watergate was that easy to get into.

You can watch the scene below:

(Via HBO/Instagram)