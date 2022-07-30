The Chicago edition of Lollapalooza got underway this weekend and throughout the weekend, attendees will catch headlining performances from Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Metallica, Green Day, BTS’ J Hope, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. There will also be performances from Glass Animals, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Denzel Curry, Blxst, Willow, Cordae, and many more. On day one, Metallica took the stage to close the night, but it’s what happened backstage before their set that is worthy of attention too.

🤘this is for Eddie 🤘

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

Prior to their set, Metallica took a moment to rock out with Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn backstage at the festival. During this jam session, Metallica’s James Hetfield revealed that he’s been a fan of Stranger Things since season one. “[For] my kids and I, it’s been a bonding experience for us,” he said. Next, Metallica and Quinn took their talents to the former’s rehearsal trailer where Quinn showed off his guitar skills with a performance of “Master Of Puppets,” the song Quinn performed during an important scene in the recent season of Stranger Things.

To top everything off, Metallica ended the moment by gifting Quinn with a brand new guitar, one that was similar to the guitar he used during the scene in Stranger Things.

You can view a video and photos from the moment in the posts above.