The only thing scarier than Vecna? A cranky neighbor.

Dave and Audrey Appel, a couple living in Plainfield, Illinois, built an impressive Halloween display in their front yard, with the centerpiece being a mannequin of Max from Stranger Things seemingly floating in the air. A TikTok of their work went viral with over 14 million views, but the spooky season production vanished after a neighbor “took issue with crowds coming to look at the display,” according to CBS News (via the Herald-News). “Thus, the Appel family decided to take down the levitating Max and the rest of the decorations after the display was open for just two nights.”

Dwayne English, spokesperson for the Joliet Police Department, said officers did respond to a complaint about increased traffic due to the display about 9 p.m. Sunday. “Officers spoke to the owners of the display who indicated that they would take it down if problems persisted,” English said in a written statement. “No further enforcement action was taken or needed.”

There’s hope that Max will rise again, though. “Yesterday, we were planning our tear down. Today we woke up to a flood of overwhelming support telling us to wait,” the couple, who go by HorrorProps, wrote on Instagram. “We are not going to let one crazy neighbor ruin the fun for the amazing families and Stranger Things fans who have visited.” They did, however, ask people to stop visiting the house until the dust settles.

Unless Kate Bush wants to drop by. She’s welcome anytime.

