Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” has been relentlessly climbing up those charts because of Stranger Things — this is something we all know, because it’s been impossible to not know. Today, Billboard reported that it is now officially the biggest in the world.

“Running Up That Hill” has returned for a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and it has its first week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey. It went from No. 4, increasing 21% to 52.3 million streams and 19% to 11,000 sold outside the U.S. in the July 1-7 tracking week, according to the publication.

Bush has been expressing excitement about this revival of her old classic track. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote in a message that she posted on her website last month. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!” It’s also been reported that the singer has gained quite a few million dollars in royalties since the revival of the song, as she should.