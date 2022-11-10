Millie Bobby Brown is promoting her new Netflix movie, Enola Holmes 2, which naturally, is going to involve some questions about her other prominent role at the streaming giant. The actress took part in one of Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test features, which had some unfortunate results for her Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard.

On the hit Netflix series, Wolfhard and Brown play Mike and Eleven, who’ve had a romance that charts all the way back to the very first season when Stranger Things became a pop culture juggernaut. That romance has involved plenty of on-screen kisses, which apparently are not the best experience for Brown. Our apologies to Wolfhard for what comes next.

Via The Wrap:

“You exclaimed ‘kissing sucks’ after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard,” Millie’s inquisitor began around five minutes into the segment. “Is Finn just a lousy kisser?” “He is,” Brown answered, pretty straight-faced. The technician confirmed that she told the truth. “So he hasn’t gotten better,” the questioner prompted matter-of-factly, to which Brown responded, “Not with me. No.”

Oof. That’s gotta sting. After realizing she threw Wolfhard under the bus, Brown tried her best to defend co-star Noah Schnapp’s bowl cut, but it didn’t work. When asked if the bowl cut looks good, Brown replied, “I love him. Yes, I do,” but the technician flagged her response. Realizing she was made, Brown humorously declared, “Get the picture out of here.”

Welp, it sure sounds like it’ll be a neat and totally not awkward reunion on the Stranger Things 5 set. You kids have fun.

(Via Vanity Fair)