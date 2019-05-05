Netflix

The monkey that’s long clung to the back of Stranger Things has suddenly retreated: As per Deadline, the plagiarism suit against the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer has been suddenly withdrawn, a mere two days before the lawsuit was set to go to trial.

On Sunday, the plaintiff, filmmaker Charles Kessler, issued a statement, rescinding his claims that the brothers stole his ideas to create their Netflix hit.

“After hearing the deposition testimony this week of the legal expert I hired, it is now apparent to me that, whatever I may have believed in the past, my work had nothing to do with the creation of Stranger Things,” Keseler said in a statement. “Documents from 2010 and 2013 prove that the Duffers independently created their show. As a result, I have withdrawn my claim and I will be making no further comment on this matter.”