The ‘Stranger Things’ Plagiarism Suit Has Been Withdrawn Days Before The Trial

05.05.19 40 mins ago

Netflix

The monkey that’s long clung to the back of Stranger Things has suddenly retreated: As per Deadline, the plagiarism suit against the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer has been suddenly withdrawn, a mere two days before the lawsuit was set to go to trial.

On Sunday, the plaintiff, filmmaker Charles Kessler, issued a statement, rescinding his claims that the brothers stole his ideas to create their Netflix hit.

“After hearing the deposition testimony this week of the legal expert I hired, it is now apparent to me that, whatever I may have believed in the past, my work had nothing to do with the creation of Stranger Things,” Keseler said in a statement. “Documents from 2010 and 2013 prove that the Duffers independently created their show. As a result, I have withdrawn my claim and I will be making no further comment on this matter.”

