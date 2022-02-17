On Wednesday, Netflix tweeted a photo of a billboard. But this was no ordinary billboard. The text, which reads, “EVERY ENDING HAS A BEGINNING,” was upside down, leading many fans to believe that a premiere date for Stranger Things season four was coming. The many fans were right: Netflix revealed that the first half of season four will premiere on May 27 (earlier than usual), followed by the second half on July 1.

There’s also new character posters.

The first poster shows Hopper, Joyce, and Murray outside of a Russian prison.

001. Russia. Getting the band back together. Bring a jacket. pic.twitter.com/NO4NHRLVDs — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

The second has Eleven in the Hawkins National Laboratory.

002. The Lab. Every story starts somewhere. pic.twitter.com/trFwENrP4f — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

The third features the rest of the gang (including Sadie Sink looking for a certain scarf).

And the fourth: “California. Hold onto your butts, brochachos.”

004. California. Hold onto your butts, brochachos. pic.twitter.com/2xRx3UMn1E — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Feel free to wildly speculate about what it all means.

Here’s the official plot description for season four:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

It’s good to have you back, Stranger Things.