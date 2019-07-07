Netflix

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season three.

Stranger Things 3 has been streaming for less than a week and fans are already picking their favorite moments and performances. They’re also whirling from a post-credits scene at the very end of the third season’s final episode that, among other things, spells further disaster for the denizens of Hawkins, Indiana — and the rest of the world. It has also stirred plenty of wishful thinking from audiences concerning the fate of one of the show’s most popular characters.

Yes, that’s right. Everyone what’s to know who “the American” is in that Russian prison in the after credits scene, and they all really want it to be David Harbour‘s Hopper, who was presumably killed in an explosion. So much so that Entertainment Tonight asked the actor about it. So, was he “the American” in that Russian prison?

I mean, I have no idea! [Laughs] I have no idea! I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though. You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded. And then you cut to, what was it? It starts with a ‘K’ or something — some town in Russia, right? Where there’s some American and there’s some other prisoner. I don’t know, I mean it seems strange. I don’t know how though.

As playful and avoidant as Harbour’s answer was, however, he sounded a bit more definitive when ET then asked if Stranger Things fans could “hold onto hope that Hopper is still out there.” “I mean, we should always hold onto hope,” he said before referencing a fan-favorite (and very dead) character from Stranger Things season one. “We should never let go of hope — but Barb is really dead.”

Netflix

(Via Entertainment Tonight)