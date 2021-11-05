sadie sink
Sadie Sink Appearing In Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Short Film Is A Dream Come True For The ‘Stranger Things’ Star

Ahead of the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift announced on Friday that she wrote and directed a 10-minute short film about her best song, “All Too Well.” The pop star shared a peak-fall vibes clip on social media of a car driving down a road surrounded by trees, announcing “All Too Well: The Short Film.” It will star Swift herself, as well as Dylan O’Brien, possibly in the “Jake Gyllenhaal” role, and Sadie Sink.

It’s a dream come true for the Stranger Things actress, who once said that if she were to make a fan account for anyone, it would be Taylor Swift. “I mean, she’s the moment right now, so I think I would have to go with her,” Sink explained. “Maybe I should just start a fan account.” She would have at least one follower (me). In the same interview, Sink was also asked to name her favorite song to sing along to. “Um, that’s going to be ‘All Too Well’ by Taylor Swift,” she replied without a moment’s hesitation. When the 10-minute version was brought up, Sink added, “You don’t even know how excited I am.”

Sink has a busy few days ahead of her. There’s Red (Taylor’s Version) and the “All Too Well” short film on November 12, but this Saturday, November 6, is also Stranger Things Day. Remember Stranger Things? If you forgot, I don’t blame you — the most recent season aired approximately 17 years ago. Anyway, the celebration will feature new footage and “details on the season’s location and episode titles,” according to the Wrap.

Is it too much to hope for a trailer?

