As far back as 2022, the stars of Stranger Things have been begging for more characters to be killed on the show.

“It’s way too big,” said Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) about the size of the cast before season four premiered (it only got bigger). “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off. The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones.”

The Duffers disagree, but Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) is with his co-star.

“It might sound messed up but we should kill more people,” the actor previously told CBR. “This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.” Matarazzo recently reiterated his desire for more bloodshed in an interview with TMZ — and even offered to be the one who bites the bullet.

“I’m going to go for myself,” he said, according to Collider. “Hey, why not? I mean, hope towards the end if it’s going to happen. I want to be in it as much as I can. I want to hang out with my buds as much as I can.”

Stranger Things doesn’t need to protect characters anymore when there’s only eight episodes left, so why not start killing folks? Except Steve. Steve better be safe. And Robin. And don’t forget Joyce. Protect Joyce at all costs.

