The Stranger Things kids have definitely had their fair share of media training and prep, so they know what they can and can’t talk about when it comes to the new season. For instance, Gaten Matarazzo was recently asked what he could tell fans about the upcoming final season and he replied, “that we are making it,” so we aren’t getting much here.

But he can mention his dreams for the fifth and final season. And he’s had a lot of time to think about it, since the show has been around for eight years, so hear him out. “It might sound messed up but we should kill more people,” Matarazzo claimed. “This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.” He’s right! Nothing says “safe” quite like supernatural government cover-ups in 1980s Indiana.

While it might sound a little messed up, especially considering half of the characters are pre-teen DnD nerds, he brings up a good point. The series is pretty consistent in killing short-term characters who have only appeared for a few episodes, so if any long-term characters die, the show will definitely feel darker…which is a lot considering the whole demon plotline from last season.

Season five of Stranger Things will allegedly be the last, but we likely won’t see it until 2025. It will be fun to see how they explain that time gap!

