Like another show that premiered in 2016, Stranger Things is coming to an end after two more seasons. Season four of the Netflix series will be split into two parts, with the first half of the season premiering on May 27 and the second half on July 1, while the fifth and final season will hopefully debut sometime before the kids are in their late 30. Early 30s? The CGI team can handle that. But mid-to-late 30s is tough. Believe me.

Stranger Things producer and director Shawn Levy explained the decision to end the show in a recent interview with ScreenRant. “We never wanted to run on fumes and we wanted to only tell as much story as [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] saw and feel with clarity. So it’s been clear for a while that they know exactly where we’re headed and this is the arc. We wouldn’t want to stick around for one moment beyond that vision and the clarity of that voice,” he said. “So rather than focusing on that sad day that happens who knows when, the end of season five, I’ll just once again reaffirm what I’ve told everyone, which is it has been a long-ass wait for season four.” Levy added:

“I swear to God, the world will realize it’s worth it.”

David Harbour agrees:

(Via ScreenRant)