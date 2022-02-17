Busy day in the world of television. Two powerhouse series, Atlanta and Stranger Things, have both confirmed that after airing new episodes this year, their next season will be their last. In fact, in Atlanta‘s case, the show is already wrapped. The show’s third and fourth season were shot back-to-back and will both air this year starting with the March premeire of Season 3, according to FX chairman John Landgraf.

“After a four year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” Landgraf said in a statement to Deadline. “The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

As for Stranger Things, the Netflix series’ fourth season will be split into two installments that will drop this summer. After that, the fifth season will be its last. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in an open letter to fans. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

However, while the main series is coming to an end, the Duffer Brothers all but confirmed talks of a Stranger Things expanded universe.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” The Duffer Brothers wrote. “But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends.”

(Via Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter)