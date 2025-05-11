Hopefully we’ll get a trailer for the final season , or at least a musical performance from Djo, Finn Wolfhard, and Maya Hawke. Until then, here’s everything to know about Stranger Things season 5.

Later this month, on May 31, Netflix is hosting Tudum 2025 . The livestreamed event, “packed with your favorite stars, first-look reveals, and can’t-miss live performances,” features news about the streamer’s biggest shows and movies, including One Piece, Squid Game, Wednesday, Happy Gilmore 2, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and, yes, Stranger Things .

Plot

Here’s what we know for sure about season 5 of Stranger Things: very little! There’s no official plot description yet, or even a trailer.

But we can gleam a few details about what to expect in the final eight episodes. First off, you will cry. “I’m so excited to see the world’s reaction to watching the finale because there’s not going to be a dry eye, it’s going to be sad,” Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Not to be so negative, it is a really great season and people will love it.”

It will be “heartbreaking,” “bonkers,” and “satisfying.”

Co-creator Ross Duffer called season 5 “the end of a long journey, for everyone who made the show and also for those characters. It is thrilling and it’s our fastest start we’ve ever had — our heroes are in action right away, but I think ultimately, hopefully, it’s our most emotional season yet. Those final episodes, the goal is that they hit pretty hard because in a lot of ways it’s about the end of this journey we’ve all had and also the end of childhood.”

As you might image, the cast has conflicted emotions about Stranger Things coming to an end.

“I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy,” Finn Wolfhard (Mike) told People, while Joe Keery (Steve) admits to “a sense of relief” and “a sense of sadness.” He continued, “Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this, too.”

Meanwhile, Sadie Sink (Max) is just happy she won’t have to run as much, up hills or otherwise.

The biggest clue about season 5 comes from the episode titles: