Later this month, on May 31, Netflix is hosting Tudum 2025. The livestreamed event, “packed with your favorite stars, first-look reveals, and can’t-miss live performances,” features news about the streamer’s biggest shows and movies, including One Piece, Squid Game, Wednesday, Happy Gilmore 2, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and, yes, Stranger Things.
Hopefully we’ll get a trailer for the final season, or at least a musical performance from Djo, Finn Wolfhard, and Maya Hawke. Until then, here’s everything to know about Stranger Things season 5.
Plot
Here’s what we know for sure about season 5 of Stranger Things: very little! There’s no official plot description yet, or even a trailer.
But we can gleam a few details about what to expect in the final eight episodes. First off, you will cry. “I’m so excited to see the world’s reaction to watching the finale because there’s not going to be a dry eye, it’s going to be sad,” Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Not to be so negative, it is a really great season and people will love it.”
It will be “heartbreaking,” “bonkers,” and “satisfying.”
Co-creator Ross Duffer called season 5 “the end of a long journey, for everyone who made the show and also for those characters. It is thrilling and it’s our fastest start we’ve ever had — our heroes are in action right away, but I think ultimately, hopefully, it’s our most emotional season yet. Those final episodes, the goal is that they hit pretty hard because in a lot of ways it’s about the end of this journey we’ve all had and also the end of childhood.”
As you might image, the cast has conflicted emotions about Stranger Things coming to an end.
“I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy,” Finn Wolfhard (Mike) told People, while Joe Keery (Steve) admits to “a sense of relief” and “a sense of sadness.” He continued, “Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this, too.”
Meanwhile, Sadie Sink (Max) is just happy she won’t have to run as much, up hills or otherwise.
The biggest clue about season 5 comes from the episode titles:
Episode 1: “The Crawl”
Episode 2: “The Vanishing of…”
Episode 3: “The Turnbow Trap”
Episode 4: “Sorcerer”
Episode 5: “Shock Jock”
Episode 6: “Escape From Camazotz”
Episode 7: “The Bridge”
Episode 8: “The Rightside Up”
The complete title of episode 2 was intentionally left mysterious, but it’s a reference to the first episode of the series, “The Vanishing of Will Byers.”
Cast
Stranger Things season 5 will bring back Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel / Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Amybeth McNulty (Vickie).
The list of newcomers includes The Terminator / Terminator 2: Judgment Day legend Linda Hamilton, as well as Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux in unknown roles.
Release Date
We know that Stranger Things season 5 will premiere in 2025. But there’s no date yet. Could it be on the nine-year anniversary of the series premiere, July 15, or maybe timed with Halloween? Hopefully we’ll find out soon.
Trailer
Check out a behind-the-scenes look at season 5 below.