Nothing really ends in TV and movies anymore. Revivals are all the rage, even when they prove inferior to the original. (That’s why Ray Romano won’t be returning to Everybody Loves Raymond.) Succession ended last year, with an inevitable bang. At first creator Jesse Armstrong flirted with the idea of not doing a sequel but rather one of them spinoffs. Could we get more Cousin Greg? A prequel about Logan? Maybe that’ll happen one day, but for now Armstrong is no longer into any of that.

Per Deadline, the TV maven went on BBC Radio’s Today, where he poured cold water on any future dalliances with the Roy family. Contrary to what he said last year, Armstrong said that more Succession business “doesn’t feel like the most interesting thing to me.” What’s more, he said he and his team had “written [the characters] enough now.”

Succession recently scooped up yet another batch of Emmys, including Best Drama Series and trophies for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen. Armstrong himself nabbed a writing trophy for “Connor’s Wedding,” one of the highlights of the show’s swan song season.

The good news is that Succession is highly rewatchable and there are 39 top shelf episodes ready for anyone with an (HBO) Max subscription. May we all recommend some other Armstrong work? Peep Show, which he created with Sam Bain, is always a blast, ditto his work on the even swearier British government show The Thick of It. A fine TV guy, that Jesse Armstrong.

(Via Deadline)