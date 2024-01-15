Warning: This post contains some spoilers for the final season of Succession, which you should watch if you haven’t, it’s pretty darn good.

A mere three episodes into the final season of Succession, something genuinely shocking happened: Brian Cox’s Logan Roy finally died. Death was always coming for him. Indeed, he almost croaked in the maiden episode, and the entire show, including its title, concerned who would replace him when he did indeed kick the bucket. Though the show may get a spinoff one day, was Season 4 the last we’ll ever see of Logan? Maybe not.

Variety caught up with Cox at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills over the weekend, where he was asked if he’d be into exhuming the late head of Waystar Royco for a movie. He wasn’t down on the idea.

“We’ll see,” Cox replied. “If it’s good enough and [series creator] Jesse Armstrong wants to do it, I might do it.”

Cox is pretty opinionated, famously, so the idea that he’s into resurrecting the role that made him super-duper-famous — as opposed to incredibly respected and always welcome — is encouraging for those who wouldn’t mind more business about the Roys.

Still, Cox feels Armstrong and company were right to end the show when and where they did.

“What I love about it and what I love about Jesse Armstrong is we don’t go past our sell-by date,” Cox explained. “A lot of American shows do go past their sell-by dates. We’ve left people wanting. You always want to keep people wanting.”

Not that Cox is into any idea about more Succession. He poo-pooed the idea for a spinoff around Nicholas Braun’s Cousin Greg, which earlier this year he himself was floating.