Ahead of tonight’s episode of Succession, the New Yorker published a profile of actor Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy on the HBO series. It’s a must read. An excerpt: “For a while, he lived in the Hollywood Hills, where, driving home on Sunset Boulevard, he would pass a billboard that read ‘what the shrek just happened?’ He was thirty-one and asking himself the same question.” And here’s Brian Cox (Logan Roy) talking about his on-screen son: “I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare.”

To quote Courtney Love, that’s some Kendall Roy sh*t.

It was canny timing on the part of the New Yorker to release a profile about Strong’s intense “process” before “Chiantishire” aired, because hoo boy, Kendall goes through it this week. He gets uninvited to his mom’s wedding (but it’s fine, it’s only for four hours); his dad makes Kendall’s son take a bite of his food before him to test if it’s been poisoned; he’s shaved his head; and in the final seconds of the episode, he drops his beer into the pool where he’s stomach down on a float, and puts his face under water. He doesn’t drown (probably?), but things aren’t looking great for ol’ Ken.

Also, his brother Roman sent a photo of his dick to his dad. Oops.

No wonder Succession fans are losing their sh*t over the episode.

