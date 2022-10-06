The Weeknd started off this year as strong as humanly possible with the massive release of Dawn FM, which he explained was only the beginning of his world domination because it’s part of a trilogy. But before that LP even arrived, the singer announced his appearance in the upcoming HBO series The Idol.

The show is about a female pop singer who falls in love with an LA club owner who also leads a secret cult. A trailer was shared in July of this year and another in August, and now another trailer has been unveiled. Along with Abel Tesfaye, it also stars Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, and more notable names. Somehow, this new trailer is even steamier than the previous ones, featuring lots of near-nudity as well as snippets of bondage.

Back in April, HBO announced that the series would undergo an overhaul due to the decision to head in a “new creative direction.” In a statement, HBO wrote, “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series.” The cast also includes Jennie Kim, Debby Ryan, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, Juliebeth Gonzalez, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, and more.

Watch the new trailer for The Idol above.